Lauren Betts shares 3-word reaction to sister Sienna Betts' mic'd up moments from USA U19 practice 

Incoming UCLA freshman Sienna Betts has been named to the USA women's under-19 national team for the 2025 FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Brno, Czech Republic. The event will begin on Saturday and continue until July 20.

On Friday, USA Basketball shared Betts' mic'd up moments from the practice on Instagram reels. She expressed her excitement about watching the reality show, "Love Island."

"I'm so grateful, like, there's Love Island on tonight. I'm so excited right now," Betts said.

Betts interacted with Sydney Douglas, a 2028 prospect, asking her why she was called "Bean."

"Cause my dad called me Kidney Bean — like Sydney Bean, Kidney Bean," Douglas said.

To which, Betts responded by explaining what she thought it meant:

"I felt like, Big Bean… or, like, The Bean."

She complimented her teammates throughout and expressed her disappointment at the failed defence amid casual chatter. At the end of practice, Betts said:

"So, we just finished our second practice of the day, finished with some scrimmaging. I think it went really well. I don't know about the other girls, but I'm just so excited to travel to Czechia and just play, and make such great memories, you know, with my girls — and watch Love Island."

UCLA center and Sienna's older sister, Lauren Betts, shared her reaction to the video.

"I thoroughly enjoyed," Lauren commented.

Team USA will compete in Group A, alongside Korea, Hungary and Israel. The Americans open group play against Korea on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. PT, followed by Hungary on Sunday at the same time. Their final group-stage game will be against Israel on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. PT. All games will be streamed live on the FIBA Basketball YouTube channel.

Sienna Betts embraces the U19 World Cup challenge ahead of her UCLA debut

Sienna Betts said she feels "prepared and capable of doing this" ahead of the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. Talking about the competition, she told the Gazette's Marcus Hill on July 3:

“It’s a great way to prepare for college. I’d much rather be here playing against amazing players than being at home working out by myself. The good competition is great preparation for college and it makes me feel excited.”

The 6-foot-4 forward led Grandview to a 6A state title and averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists in her senior year. She previously earned gold and all-tournament honours at last year’s U18 AmeriCup.

