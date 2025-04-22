Lauren Betts, Ta’Niya Latson, and more show support as UCLA transfer Londynn Jones commits to USC

On Monday, Londynn Jones sent shockwaves in Southern California, announcing her transfer from UCLA to rival USC on her Instagram account. Jones' post drew reactions from several college basketball stars, including her former teammate Lauren Betts and South Carolina's newest star Ta'Niya Latson.

Jones posted photos of her wearing a USC uniform. The word "COMMITTED" was placed in the middle of her first slide, confirming her switch to the Trojans from the Bruins. She included a caption for her post, which has already generated more than 5,000 likes.

"Best of both worlds, LA... I'm still here," Jones wrote.

Londynn Jones' fellow basketball stars were quick to react to her breaking news.

Lauren Betts and Ta'Niya Latson commented on Londynn Jones' Instagram post announcing her transfer to USC. Source: Instagram/@_londeeeezy

"I love u so much Deezy my fav Trojan," Lauren Betts wrote.

"Perioddd," Ta'Niya Latson wrote with a heart emoji.

"I love you Deezy! My sis 4L!!! It's on sight on the court tho," Angela Dugalic commented.

"Good choice," Zania Socka-Nguemen chimed in.

"Hell yeah deezy," Jada Williams shared.

"Congratulations Londy," Gabriela Jaquez replied with four heart emojis.

Jones' arrival is a major boost for USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb, with star player JuJu Watkins sidelined for the 2025-26 season because of an ACL injury.

How Londynn Jones fared for the UCLA Bruins in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Londynn Jones' offensive numbers dipped during her junior year, averaging 8.5 points through 37 games in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. She previously averaged 11.8 ppg for the Bruins in the 2023-24 season.

Londynn Jones (#3) of the UCLA Bruins dribbles the ball down the court against the UConn Huskies during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena on April 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Jones enjoyed success in her final year with UCLA, helping the Bruins win the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history. She played a crucial role in UCLA's 72-67 victory over USC in the finals, recording 13 points, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes of action. She shot 3-for-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. She also went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

The Bruins made history in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time. The 5-foot-4 point guard helped UCLA reach the national semifinals, averaging 7.8 points in the Bruins' March Madness wins over Southern, Richmond, Ole Miss and LSU.

Jones struggled in the Final Four game against the UConn Huskies, failing to score a point in UCLA's 85-51 loss. She went 0-for-1 from the field in 15 minutes of play, marking just the second time in the 2024-25 season that she went scoreless.

