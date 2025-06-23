Lauren Betts' teammate drops 2-word reaction celebrating OKC Thunder's NBA championship win

Lauren Betts' teammate Kiki Rice was in attendance at Paycom Center as the OKC Thunder hosted the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The Thunder defeated the Pacers 103-91 to win the series 4-3 and clinch their first NBA championship.

Rice joined in celebrating the Thunder's victory by adding a couple of photos to her Instagram story. The first photo captured an OKC fan on the jumbotron before the game, while the second showed Oklahoma guard Cason Wallace rocking his championship hat and shirt.

"Did that ❤️❤️," Rice wrote as the caption to her second Instagram story.

Kiki Rice's Instagram stories (@kiki.rice/IG)

Wallace recorded 10 points and two rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench to help the Thunder secure the title.

Trending

Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice also came close to delivering UCLA its first NCAA title in history last season. However, the Bruins fell short after losing to the eventual champion UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

Betts led the Bruins in scoring with 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds, while Rice added 12.8 ppg and 5.0 apg, ranking second. Both are expected to boost UCLA again next season as they chase the elusive title.

Lauren Betts shares emotional tribute as Shannon LeBeauf leaves UCLA after 14 years

UCLA Bruins associate coach Shannon LeBeauf announced her departure from the program on Friday after 14 years. LeBeauf, who joined the Bruins after Cori Close was appointed as head coach in 2011, will join the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the upcoming season.

LeBeauf’s departure from UCLA elicited emotional reactions from past and present Bruins players, including center Lauren Betts, who posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

"A piece of my heart is heading to Rutgers," Betts wrote. "Coach Shannon, you’ve been so much more than a coach to me. You’ve been my second mom, loving me unconditionally, guiding me through my lowest moments, and believing in me even when I couldn’t believe in myself. Your impact on my life goes far beyond the court.

"Thank you for helping me become the woman and the player I am today. Rutgers doesn’t just get a coach. They get a leader, a light, and someone who changes lives. I love you forever."

Betts will be back in Westwood this fall for her final year, intending to win a national championship to cap off her college career. Joining the Bruins next season will be her younger sister, Sienna Betts, forming a formidable duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More