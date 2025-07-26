  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • LeBron James' son Bryce James has 1-word reaction as ex-Sierra Canyon teammate gears up for debut college season 

LeBron James' son Bryce James has 1-word reaction as ex-Sierra Canyon teammate gears up for debut college season 

By Nishant
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:31 GMT
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to win a boys CIF State Division 1 championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to win a boys CIF State Division 1 championship basketball game. - Source: Getty

Bryce James, LeBron James's younger son, reacted to his high school teammate's post ahead of his college basketball debut.

Ad

Bryce Cofield, who played with James at Sierra Canyon, shared a post on Saturday. In the pictures, he appears to be practicing and training for a fresh beginning.

"year 1 how we feelin #newthreads," Cofield captioned the post.

He will be joining Cal State Fullerton for his freshman college season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bryce James commented on the post, extending his camaraderie with his former teammate.

"Brudda," James wrote.
Bryce James&#039; comment on Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce Cofield&#039;s post
Bryce James' comment on Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce Cofield's post

Cofield is a three-star recruit who helped his team to a state championship as a senior. He averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year.

Ad
“Bryce is a physically gifted basketball player,” said Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor about Cofield. “He is ready right now to guard and make a major impact for us defensively.”

Offensively, Taylor believes Cofield fits well with the Titans’ system, stating that “his ability to get downhill, touch the paint and play in space” stood out.

Taylor also highlighted the influence of Cofield’s championship win:

Ad
"Bryce comes to us from another state championship high school program. Sierra Canyon is not just one of the best programs in Southern California, but in the entire country," he said.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard ranked No. 26 in California and No. 58 in his position.

Bryce James' NBA dream may not include LeBron, says insider

As Bryce James is set to debut with the Arizona Wildcats, the dream of the NBA comes a step closer. However, despite years of hype around LeBron James teaming up with both sons, veteran insider Brett Siegel believes it may not be possible.

Ad

After the Lakers star opted into his $52.6 million deal but declined a contract extension, he said.

“This could be the final ride for LeBron James."

Bryce, who will be draft-eligible next year, also doesn't believe it will be possible.

"I ain’t gonna lie, that’s OD. Waiting until I, nah, that’s too much… That’s too much, nah. He’s gonna be 42, bro," he said during a livestream last year.
Ad

While LeBron James is still averaging 24.4 points and over eight assists, retirement seems closer than ever.

He also recently told Kevin Love,

"Savannah wants me to f—— retire in the next year or so.”

Off the court, he’s eyeing media roles with Amazon Prime Video and ownership in the NBA’s Las Vegas expansion.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications