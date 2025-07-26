LeBron James' son Bryce James has 1-word reaction as ex-Sierra Canyon teammate gears up for debut college season 

Bryce James, LeBron James's younger son, reacted to his high school teammate's post ahead of his college basketball debut.Bryce Cofield, who played with James at Sierra Canyon, shared a post on Saturday. In the pictures, he appears to be practicing and training for a fresh beginning.&quot;year 1 how we feelin #newthreads,&quot; Cofield captioned the post.He will be joining Cal State Fullerton for his freshman college season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryce James commented on the post, extending his camaraderie with his former teammate.&quot;Brudda,&quot; James wrote.Bryce James' comment on Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce Cofield's postCofield is a three-star recruit who helped his team to a state championship as a senior. He averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year.“Bryce is a physically gifted basketball player,” said Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor about Cofield. “He is ready right now to guard and make a major impact for us defensively.”Offensively, Taylor believes Cofield fits well with the Titans’ system, stating that “his ability to get downhill, touch the paint and play in space” stood out.Taylor also highlighted the influence of Cofield’s championship win:&quot;Bryce comes to us from another state championship high school program. Sierra Canyon is not just one of the best programs in Southern California, but in the entire country,&quot; he said.The 6-foot-5 shooting guard ranked No. 26 in California and No. 58 in his position.Bryce James' NBA dream may not include LeBron, says insiderAs Bryce James is set to debut with the Arizona Wildcats, the dream of the NBA comes a step closer. However, despite years of hype around LeBron James teaming up with both sons, veteran insider Brett Siegel believes it may not be possible.After the Lakers star opted into his $52.6 million deal but declined a contract extension, he said.“This could be the final ride for LeBron James.&quot;Bryce, who will be draft-eligible next year, also doesn't believe it will be possible.&quot;I ain’t gonna lie, that’s OD. Waiting until I, nah, that’s too much… That’s too much, nah. He’s gonna be 42, bro,&quot; he said during a livestream last year.While LeBron James is still averaging 24.4 points and over eight assists, retirement seems closer than ever.He also recently told Kevin Love, &quot;Savannah wants me to f—— retire in the next year or so.” Off the court, he’s eyeing media roles with Amazon Prime Video and ownership in the NBA’s Las Vegas expansion.