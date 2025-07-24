  • home icon
  "LeBron's already in his retirement tour": NBA fans in splits as LeBron James shakes a leg to Punjabi music 

“LeBron’s already in his retirement tour”: NBA fans in splits as LeBron James shakes a leg to Punjabi music 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:59 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Despite exercising his $52.6 million player option earlier this offseason, LeBron James has yet to re-sign with the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to float around James potentially retiring after the 2025-2026 season, leaving basketball fans uncertain about his future. However, the four-time champion doesn't seem to be too worried about that over the summer.

He was recently seen at an event, dancing to Punjabi music with a glass of wine in hand.

The video shared on X/Twitter quickly went viral, resulting in a wave of reactions from fans on social media.

LeBron James’ future with the LA Lakers remains unclear. However, he greeted Austin Reaves and GM Rob Pelinka without any noticeable change in demeanor during the 2025 Summer League and was even seen chatting with the Lakers’ newest addition, Deandre Ayton.

Further speculation on James' commitment was highlighted after Marcus Smart, another recent Lakers signing, is reportedly yet to receive a welcome text from LeBron.

LeBron James was seen vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in France

During his recent holiday in France, LeBron James was spotted vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” alongside his wife, Savannah, and longtime friend and business manager Maverick Carter. In a video shared online, James was seen passionately rapping along to the track, widely known as a diss aimed at fellow rapper and NBA fan Drake.

This public display strongly hints at the current relationship status between James and Drake. Once openly supportive of each other, their interactions in recent years have noticeably suggested a potential rift.

While in France for the 2024 Paris Olympics, James was repeatedly seen enjoying “Not Like Us,” further establishing where he stood in the Lamar-Drake beef.

Drake responded to these actions during a concert in Australia in early 2025. Performing his hit “NonStop,” he modified the original line “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?” to “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man,” taking a clear jab at LeBron.

How do you think LeBron James and the LA Lakers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Veer Badani
