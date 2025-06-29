"Savannah wants me to f**king retire": LeBron James' reported comments leaked after $52.6M decision

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has potentially played a role in the LA Lakers superstar opting into his $52.6 million player option for next season. Next summer, James will be an unrestricted free agent, and that opens the door for real conversations around his retirement.

Ad

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, James was out for dinner with Savannah, former teammate Kevin Love and his wife Kate. One of James' guests posted a snippet of that night, where the Lakers star allegedly said:

"[Savannah] wants me to f**king retire in the next year or so."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the past two offseasons, James has preferred to opt out and re-sign on two-year deals with a player option in the final year. On his last contract extension, he was eligible for a no-trade clause, which remains intact after he decided to opt in for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James puts Lakers on the clock

LeBron James has put the Lakers on the clock by opting in. His agent, Rich Paul, revealed that the four-time champion still prioritizes winning and understands the Lakers' stance on building for the future around Luka Doncic. According to Shams Charania, James is closely monitoring LA's roster moves and is 'uncertain' about the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These strong statements indicate that James could leave the Lakers via trade this season or walk in free agency next year if they don't improve. LA has significant roster holes to fill with limited assets - a first-round pick, sophomore Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura's expiring contract.

The Lakers have a major void at center and a lack of bench depth, which led to their first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James, LA was heavily favored, but things didn't go as planned for the Purple and Gold.

Ad

Rich Paul's comments on James' partnership with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka also added fuel to the fire about him potentially leaving the team.

"We are very appreciative of the partnership we've had for eight years with Jeanie and Rob and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career," Paul told ESPN.

James has spent more years with the Lakers than with any of his previous teams. He led them to a championship in 2020 and a Western Conference finals run in 2023. The Lakers have suffered three first-round exits during his tenure, including the last two consecutive seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More