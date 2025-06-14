LeBron James' son Bryce James receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Chris Paul Jr., Bryce Cofield and others as he turns 18

Bryce James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, turned 18 on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard graduated from Sierra Canyon School in California, and will play for the Arizona Wildcats next season.

James shared birthday wishes from his teammates, family and friends on his Instagram story.

Chris Paul Jr., an emerging Class of 2028 prospect, posted a picture of himself and James during their early years, as they were held by their fathers.

"happy born day brother ❤️," Paul wrote.

Chris Paul Jr. via Instagram (image credit: instagram/_justbryce)

Velijah Miller, a 6-foot-3 point guard, shared a mirror selfie with James.

"My brudda it's yo day yk how we rocking luv you 💙🤞," Miller wrote.

Velijah Miller via Instagram (image credit: instagram/_justbryce)

Cal State Fullerton signee Bryce Cofield, James' teammate at Sierra Canyon. shared a picture from their state title win.

"Happy birthday to my brotha man love you dawg liv it up ❤️🤞," Cofield wrote.

Bryce Cofield via Instagram (image credit: instagram/_justbryce)

DeZhon Hall, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard in the Class of 2026, is James' childhood friend. He wished Bryce a happy birthday, along with a collage of pictures of them through the years.

"Happy 18th birthday to my brother. Blood couldn't make us any closer. Love you swudda ❤️💯," Hall wrote.

DeZhon Hall via Instagram (image credit: instagram/_justbryce)

Sierra Canyon coach Sandell Jones posted a picture of himself with James.

"#HBD Love you kid! Have a great bday weekend ❤️🫡," Jones wrote.

Sandell Jones via Instagram (image credit: instagram/_justbryce)

In his senior year, James averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He earned the MVP in January at the Hoophall Classic, recording 16 points, five rebounds and four steals in the final game. He also played an important role in securing the CIF Division I state title.

Savannah James celebrates Bryce James’ 18th birthday with an emotional post

Savannah James celebrated her son Bryce James’ 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The carousel featured photos from Bryce’s childhood to recent milestones, including his graduation.

“18 is CRAAAAAAZZYY!!! Happiest Birthday, Bryce Maximus!!” Savannah wrote on Saturday.

The Arizona signee graduated from high school in May. On her "Everybody’s Crazy" podcast, Savannah shared how Bryce is the first in the family to attend college out of state. She called it the “craziest good thing” that happened recently.

