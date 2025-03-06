Savannah James brags about son Bryce's HS playoff feat as much as LeBron's 50K points

Savannah James had plenty to celebrate, as her husband, NBA icon LeBron, and their son, Bryce, made headlines on the same day for their impressive basketball achievements.

Ad

On Wednesday, she posted pictures of LeBron’s record-breaking milestone and Bryce’s stellar high school playoff performance on Instagram. She captioned the second picture:

"Bryce drops 15 in state playoffs."

Image via Ig@mrs_savannahrj

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 combined career points between the regular season and playoffs. Entering the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the four-time NBA champion needed just one point to hit the mark, having accumulated 41,837 regular-season points (most all-time) and 8,162 playoff points (most all-time).

Ad

Trending

He scored 34 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 136–115 win. After the game, James discussed his achievement with Spectrum SportsNet.

“I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat it—it’s a hell of a lot of points,” James said. “And I’m super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world with the best players in the world over my career, so it’s pretty special.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Bryce James delivered an outstanding performance for Sierra Canyon in the CIF state playoffs, scoring 15 points in a 73–48 victory. His points came from five three-pointers in the first half.

Bryce James shines in first start, leads Sierra Canyon to playoff win

Sierra Canyon launched its CIF State Division I postseason campaign with a home victory over Corona Centennial, 73–48. Senior guard Bryce James started his first game of the season while committing to Arizona and successfully sank five out of his eight three-point attempts to score 15 points.

Ad

James made all five of his three-pointers in the first half, helping the Trailblazers improve to a 23-7 record. His junior teammate, 4-star recruit Maxi Adams, led all scorers with 21 points.

This marks the third time this season that James’ shooting ability has been on full display. He previously dropped 16 points in Sierra Canyon’s win over Grayson at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, earning game MVP honors. Earlier in the year, he scored 18 points in a Mission League victory over Alemany.

Ad

The win helped Sierra Canyon proceed to the next round in the CIF Division I state tournament. During Bryce James' freshman year, the team qualified to play in the state before its appearance was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with a title in sight, the Trailblazers aim to avoid December’s heartbreak, where they fell to the Dons on a halfcourt buzzer-beater.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback