Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 6, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets on Thursday for the first of back-to-back matchups. The upcoming contest will their third encounter of the 2024-25 regular season, with the Rockets winning both previous games.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Rockets-Pelicans matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game will be televised locally on SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports and WVUE. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (-180) vs Pelicans (+160)

Spread: Rockets (-4.5) vs Pelicans (+4.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o228.5) / -110 (u228.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Houston Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference, with a 37-25 record, and have won five of their last 10 outings. They are on a three-game losing streak following a 115-102 road loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun led their losing effort with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are second-last in the West, with a 17-45 record, and have won five of their previous 10 games. They are coming off a 136-115 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday, with Zion Williamson leading their losing effort with 37 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.

Houston will be without Fred VanVleet for the upcoming contest. The Rockets will likely use a starting lineup of Amen Thompson (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Dillon Brooks (SF), Jabari Smith (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C).

Meanwhile, New Orleans has Brandon Boston listed as out, while Herbert Jones and Dejounte Murray are out for the season. The Pelicans are expected to deploy a starting lineup of CJ McCollum (PG), Trey Murphy (SG), Zion Williamson (SF), Kelly Olynyk (PF) and Yves Missi (C).

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Alperen Sengun is expected to log over 36.5 points + rebounds+ assists in the contest. He has recorded over the line in five of his last six outings and is expected to keep his output up on Thursday.

Yves Missi, meanwhile, could record over 7.5 rebounds. He's averaging 8.1 rebounds this season and also crossed the mark in both previous meetings against the Rockets this season.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The Rockets are favored to return to the winning track with a road victory against the Pelicans on Thursday.

