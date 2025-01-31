LeBron James’ son Bryce James reshares Alijah Arenas’ college announcement post to support USC decision

Alijah Arenas and Bryce James will carry on the legacies of their famous NBA star fathers, Gilbert Arenas and LeBron James, when they begin their college basketball careers in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Bryce James took to Instagram on Thursday to support Alijah Arenas after he announced his move to the USC Trojans.

James shared a post from the Instagram page of Bleacher Report Hoops announcing Arenas' commitment to USC on his Instagram story. The image showed Arenas wearing his white Chatsworth High School jersey with the USC logo in front of him and the word "COMMITTED" placed at the bottom with his name.

Bryce James shared a post announcing Alijah Arenas' commitment to USC on his Instagram story on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Source: Instagram/@_justbryce

Alijah Arenas became a top target for several college teams after the five-star recruit reclassified into the 2025 class in Dec. 2024. ESPN ranked him as its No. 1 shooting guard and No. 4 overall prospect for the Class of 2026 before his reclassification.

Trending

Arenas also received offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona and Louisville before ultimately deciding to join USC. He announced his college choice on his father's podcast, "Gil's Arena." They informed Trojans coach Eric Musselman of Arenas' decision live on the show, much to his delight.

Arenas has been making waves at Chatsworth, averaging 31.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. His decision to remain in California to play college ball for USC comes just days after his inclusion in the 2025 McDonald's All-American roster.

LeBron James' younger son Bryce James commits to Arizona

Bryce James grabbed the headlines earlier this month when he announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats as part of their 2025 class. The four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon School in California also fielded offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Duquesne Dukes before ultimately deciding to join Arizona.

Bryce James, son of LeBron James, warms up before the E16 Strive for Greatness and Expressions game in July 2023. Photo: Imagn

James showed his talent on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring, averaging 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds through 14 games for the Strive For Greatness team. He shot 39% from the field, including 36.8% from beyond the arc in that tournament. James played his best game against the NightRydas Elite, scoring 21 points and grabbing six boards.

James follows in the footsteps of his brother, Bronny James, who played college ball for USC. Their father, LeBron James, continues to wreak havoc in the NBA, averaging 23.8 points, 9.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds through 42 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback