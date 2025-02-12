“Let them see that”: A'ja Wilson reminds Dawn Staley of a special detailing in Nike A'ones

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared the intricate details of her former player A'ja Wilson's Nike A'One signature shoe. The reigning WNBA MVP gifted a special 1-of-1 "Black Label" colorway edition to Staley on Tuesday.

The three-time national champion coach thanked Wilson via social media, appreciating the gesture with several pictures showcasing the unique sneaker.

"Well look what the mailman dropped off today….. @_ajawilson22 thank you for allowing my feet to feel good, look good and do good with these A’Ones!!" Staley tweeted.

Staley added another post emphasizing the details Wilson included on the shoes, including several close-up images on Instagram.

"It’s the detail for me! And I don’t think I got all of them," Staley captioned.

Elaborating on the specifics, she remarked on the black pearls, Wilson's signature branding up front, the signature A'One logo on the lace hole, the satin laces and the phrase "As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come" — a quote from her grandmother.

Wilson acknowledged the post but told Staley that she missed one detail.

"You forgot the inside lining detail (let them see that later) but this is perfect 10/10 😇🫶🏽," Wilson commented.

A'ja Wilson commented on Instagram (image credit: instagram/staley05)

Nike unveiled the first look at the A'One sneakers last week, debuting her "Pink Aura" colorway, which will be available for purchase in May. Other colorways are expected to be released in the future, including the white/silver version Wilson wore in Nike's Super Bowl commercial.

Dawn Staley keeps it real about A'ja Wilson's "Pink Aura" sneakers

A'ja Wilson sent her former coach, Dawn Staley, a pair of her first Nike signature shoes, the A'One, in the "Pink Aura" colorway on the same day Nike unveiled the sneaker.

Staley immediately wore the shoes and shared a photo of her wearing them on X on Feb. 4.

During the postgame press conference after the South Carolina-Georgia game on Thursday, she was asked about her thoughts on the signature sneakers.

"Comfortable," Staley said. "I don’t like basketball shoes. I like comfort at my age. I can actually wear them anywhere and not feel like I need to take them off anytime soon.

"Pink, I don’t know if pink is my color, but hopefully they will make up a color that way we all appreciate it the way we like to appreciate it."

Less than a week after Staley's comment about the "Pink Aura" colorway, Wilson surprised her with the black version of the shoe.

