Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen react to BYU signee Robert Wright’s casual snaps

Robert Wright showcased his fashion style on Instagram on Sunday, drawing reactions from his former teammates, Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen. Wright shared six photos in his post, which featured two different outfits.

For his first outfit, Wright wore an Emotional Closet shirt and paired it with denim shorts. He completed the look with white shoes. For his second outfit, Wright wore a white shirt and a hoodie. The former Baylor star completed the look with denim shorts featuring a spider's web design and black shoes.

Robert Wright included a short caption for his Instagram post.

"I won't stop trying, this life what i'm sticking to," Wright wrote.

Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen commented on Wright's stylish post.

Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley reacted to Robert Wright's Instagram post. Source: Instagram/@robertwr1ght

"Himmmm," Queen wrote.

"Tr1m," McNeeley replied.

McNeeley, Queen and Wright played together at Montverde Academy in the 2023-24 season before joining the collegiate ranks. The trio was part of a loaded lineup, which included five-star prospects, Cooper Flagg and Asa Newell. They stamped their class during that campaign, completing an undefeated season with a 33-0 record.

How Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen and Robert Wright fared in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen and Robert Wright continued their stellar play in college, posting impressive numbers in their freshman seasons for their new schools.

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (#30) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

McNeeley led the UConn Huskies in scoring in his first season under legendary coach Dan Hurley, averaging 14.5 points through 27 games. He helped UConn reach the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament where they lost to Florida.

Queen also led Maryland in scoring in his first year with the Terrapins, averaging 16.5 points through 36 games. He also contributed in other departments, averaging 9.0 boards, 1.9 dimes, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Wright finished his first year at Baylor as the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points through 35 games. He also led the Bears in assists, averaging 4.2 dimes.

McNeeley and Queen have declared for the 2025 NBA draft. Wright has left Baylor and will be playing for the BYU Cougars in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

