"Like father like son": Hoops world reacts to Melo's son Kiyan Anthony's field goal stats at NBA Top 100 Camp

Kiyan Anthony's performance in the NBA's camp for the nation's top prospects caught the eyes of the basketball fans. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son dropped 37 points with 15-of-39 field goal attempts at the NBPA Top-100 Camp.

Kiyan Anthony plays for the Long Island Lutheran High School in New York as a shooting guard. He is ESPN's top prospect in the class of 2025 and has also secured the NIL deal with PSD Underwear.

The number of shots Anthony took and the low conversion rate compared to the other players left basketball fans with mixed opinions on the internet, with some comparing him to his father.

"Like father like son," one fan said.

"With two more made shots, he has his dad's career FG% and a trip to the hall of fame," another fan said.

Some fans talked about his possibility of playing in the NBA and only making the shots.

"A future NBA star with no ring. I get it," one fan said.

With fans criticizing him, others were there to back him up.

"It's a camp, it's not about efficiency, it's about scoring as much as possible, getting up as many shots as possible," one fan said.

"NBA players do it all the time so what's the problem he'll get better at efficiency," another fan said.

"I'm never gonna criticize a kid at that level. They're not pros man," a fan commented.

How was Kiyan Anthony's overall performance at the NPBA Top 100 camp?

Kiyan Anthony secured 77 points in two days at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. On Sunday, he played for 26 minutes and secured a massive 42-point tally. He secured 15 out of 28 field goal attempts at the camp while converting four out of nine 3-pointers. Anthony also added seven rebounds and six assists, and the team won 120-109.

However, on Monday, he had a questionable efficiency rate as he secured 37 points but converted only 15-of-39 field goal attempts. Anthony's team lost 115-106. He also added three rebounds and one assist on Day 2.

