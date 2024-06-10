"Keep going crazy baby": La La Anthony bursts with pride as son Kiyan drops 42 points at Top 100 camp

La La Anthony has been oozing with pride once more after her son Kiyan Anthony dominated the NBPA Top 100 camp game by scoring 42 points against some of his class's top American high school prospects.

La la, the former wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, took to Instagram to show off Kiyan’s latest feat, sharing a picture of her son posing with the number 42 written on a piece of paper.

Credit: Instagram @LaLa

“42 points!!!! 😱😱😱😱 keep going crazy baby,” La la Anthony said of his son’s performance.

Kiyan Anthony is part of the 2025 class at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York. Anthony is currently 17 years old and is listed at six-foot-five and 185 pounds.

According to 247Sports, Kiyan Anthony is a four-star prospect and the ninth-best shooting guard in his class. Kiyan is also ranked 57th overall in the Class of 2025.

Kiyan Anthony has also been racking up offers from NCAA Division 1 schools, such as UCF, Syracuse, Maryland, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Florida, Arizona State, and Ohio State.

Kiyan, however, has recently indicated his desire to play for Syracuse, where his father, Carmelo Anthony, won the school’s first NCAA championship in 2003. Kiyan is a recruiting target for Syracuse, and an offer has already been tendered since October 2023.

Last month, Kiyan put together a string of impressive performances, highlighted by his dropping 28 points for Team Melo in the Nike EYBL in front of his father and Carmelo Anthony’s friend LeBron James.

Kiyan Anthony also tallied 28 points on May 18th against the Pro Skills Elite, followed by a 25-point performance versus the PSA Cardinals over a week later.

Kiyan will also be fighting for a spot in Team USA’s 12-man roster for the FIBA U17 men’s World Cup at the end of the month.

Kiyan Anthony leaves Lala Anthony shocked after picking Paul George as GOAT

In an episode of Complex Sports last February, La la Anthony had a Q&A with her son Kiyan, in which the two mostly disagreed on a lot of things.

Most surprisingly, when asked about who the GOAT is, Kiyan answered Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George instead of his father, Carmelo Anthony. Meanwhile, Lala picked his son as the GOAT, leaving his mother in shock.

“Are you serious? I am leaving. When are you gonna say your dad’s name?” La la Anthony said before throwing cards to her son’s face.

Kiyan then picked Kobe Bryant and his father, Carmelo, as the next two GOATs on his list.

La La and Carmelo ended their 11-year marriage in 2021. They first split in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship since then before ultimately divorcing.

The ex-couple was initially engaged on Christmas Day 2004 and only got married in 2010.