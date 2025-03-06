"Love you 4L": Iowa's Lucy Olsen shares fun collage as she wishes teammate Taylor Stremlow a happy birthday

Lucy Olsen ensured that her teammate Taylor Stremlow's 19th birthday did not go unnoticed on Wednesday. The Iowa Hawkeyes' star guard posted a collage of her photos with the freshman-year player, showcasing moments from their trip to New York, in-game moments, and more.

The two guards clicked right away in the offseason, showcasing their bond through several TikTok videos throughout the season. They have also partnered for multiple highlight plays on the court in their first year playing together.

"HAPPY BDAY @taylorstremlow. Love you 4L. U da bestttt. 19! " the story read.

Olsen's IG story for Taylor Stremlow | via @lucy3olsen/ig

Lucy Olsen came to coach Jan Jensen's program from Villanova Wildcats in the 2024 offseason and has been instrumental in the team's success in the post-Caitlin Clark era. The senior is leading the team by averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals on 43.8% shooting.

Taylor Stremlow, who joined the program as the No. 88 overall prospect by ESPN, has been gradually earning her minutes and adjusting to the Hawkeyes' culture. Even though she averaged less than 15 minutes and attempted just 1.9 field goal attempts per game, she has garnered the program's trust.

"Taylor is that rare freshman that plays without fear," coach Jensen said in November. "She's gonna make a pass, and she's not worried. She's not going to look over right away, like 'Am I gonna come out?' She's gonna make the pass because she thought it was a good pass."

Who will Lucy Olsen and Iowa Hawkeyes play in the Big Ten Conference Tournament?

The Hawkeyes mounted a 10-8 record in the Big Ten play this year, earning the 11th seed in the conference tournament. They were unable to earn a bye and will begin their conference tourney with Wednesday's game against Wisconsin at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The team is coming off a regular season win over the Badgers 81-66 on Sunday. Lucy Olsen led the program with 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting. In case Iowa wins, they will then face the sixth-seeded Michigan State.

The current ESPN matchup predictor gives the Hawkeyes a 93.8% chance of advancing to the next round.

