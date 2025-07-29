LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey expressed her satisfaction on her Instagram story with one of her newest players, MiLaysia Fulwiley. LSU Women’s Basketball's account celebrated Fulwiley after she helped Team USA to victory at the FIBA 3×3 Nations League Championship in Chile on Sunday.Competing in five of the six tournament stops, Fulwiley was a steady contributor across 14 games, which prompted a reaction from Mulkey. Fulwiley averaged 4.1 points per game, helping the U.S. clinch four tournament stops.“👏🏻👏🏻,” Mulkey wrote on Monday.LSU HC Kim Mulkey reacts as Milaysia Fulwiley shines at FIBA 3×3 National Championship - Image source: Instagram/coachkimmulkeyIn one of her standout performances in Stop 5, Fulwiley put up six points in a 21-5 win over Argentina, supporting Joyce Edwards' 12 points. That win pushed Team USA into its fourth straight final of the week. It sealed the championship by defeating Chile 21-5 in the final stop, continuing an undefeated streak through the later rounds of the competition.Fulwiley’s international success came after transferring from South Carolina, where she was part of two Final Four teams and helped secure the 2024 NCAA championship. Over 77 games with the Gamecocks, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals, mainly coming off the bench.Recognized as the 2024 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, Fulwiley was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and won SEC Tournament MVP honors. She led South Carolina in scoring 11 times, including a career-high 24-point performance in the SEC championship game.Kim Mulkey’s LSU in race for Jezelle “GG” BanksKim Mulkey set her sights on one of the top prospects in the country, Jezelle “GG” Banks. The five-star guard from Delaware has drawn attention from several top programs, including the LSU Tigers.According to recruiting analyst Talia Goodman on July 22, Banks is expected to visit Baton Rouge soon.With Mulkey at the helm, the Tigers are laying the foundation for a dominant future. Banks was named the 2023-24 MaxPreps Delaware Player of the Year after an impressive freshman season. She averaged 21.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game on 63.0% shooting. Banks scored 32 points three times, including twice in playoff games.Banks went back-to-back as MaxPreps Delaware Player of the Year last season, improving her stats to 21.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.1 rpg and 3.1 spg. Powerhouse programs like Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina are also in the mix to secure her commitment.