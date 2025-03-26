LSU HC Kim Mulkey shares heartfelt message to JuJu Watkins following season-ending injury

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey had a message of support for USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins. She addressed Watkins’ devastating knee injury on ESPN on Tuesday.

The championship-winning coach talked about the importance of Watkins for the sport and offered encouragement as the USC guard faces a long road back after suffering a torn ACL in the Trojans’ Round of 32 matchup against Mississippi State on Monday night.

"JuJu Watkins is a star in our game, and she went down last night with an ACL injury," Mulkey said. "Nobody did anything dirty, but it was so sad to watch. I just think about her and her family and the thing I would tell her is this is fixable. Sa'Myah Smith is a great example of that. She's been through two ACL tears.

“(Watkins) is such a great ambassador of our game."

The Los Angeles native suffered the injury when she made contact with a Mississippi State player on a fast break. As Watkins fell, she immediately held her knee in pain.

JuJu Watkins’ injury is a cruel reminder of how quickly things can change in sports. The sophomore is considered the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year Award after averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 boards, 1.8 blocks and 2.2 steals per game. She also led USC to a 30-3 record and a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Because the injury happened in the tournament, it’s likely that JuJu will miss part of next season as well.

As Mulkey said, the injury is fixable, as several players have returned from it, but it will take time.

As for Kim Mulkey's Tigers, they will face the second-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday. LSU, a No. 3 seed in the tournament, is coming off lopsided wins over San Diego State and Florida State in the first two rounds. However, the Wolfpack figure to be their toughest test in the tourney so far.

Caitlin Clark sends message of support to JuJu Watkins

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was among the players who reacted to JuJu Watkins’ injury after the Southern Cal hurt her knee against Mississippi State.

Clark, who starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes the previous four years, sent prayers JuJu Watkins’ way on X.

“Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever,” Caitlin Clark wrote.

Watkins will now face season-ending surgery and start a long rehab, looking to get ready for the 2025-2026 season.

