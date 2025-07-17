LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson turns heads in elegant blue dress at the 2025 ESPY Awards

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson had a stellar season for coach Kim Mulkey's team but didn't declare for the WNBA Draft, opting to stay for an extra season of college basketball in Baton Rouge. During the offseason, Johnson was a part of the talented Team USA roster that won gold at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Chile.

Off the court, on Wednesday evening, Johnson attended the much-vaunted ESPYs at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles despite not being up for any individual or team award after a down season for the Tigers. After performing at the 2024 ESPYs, the LSU star was one of the presenters for the 2025 event.

Johnson posted on Instagram stories her impressive outfit for the 2025 ESPYs. She wore a stylish blue dress and tasteful jewelry on her arms.

Flau'jae Johnson talks about the benefits of NIL

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most marketable student-athletes in college sports and has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3. Johnson, who's both a basketball star and a renowned musician with several albums, has established a niche for herself in both worlds.

Before the 2025 ESPYs, Johnson spoke to AP Press about the benefits of NIL to student-athletes.

“NIL, man, it is beautiful,” Flau'jae Johnson said. “This year, in March Madness, I had about five commercials running, and, you know, it was so cool watching the game, then seeing myself come on. It’s just a great opportunity.”

Johnson, who has lucrative NIL deals with brands like Puma, Powerade, Amazon and Experian, also spoke about how she uses her extensive NIL portfolio to give back to society.

“I just want to be one of those people that uses NIL the right way,” Johnson said.

“This year I did a campaign with Experian, and we relieved $5 million in debt right for families in Louisiana. and then every game we won we added $100,000 to the pot. I’m really using my platform for impact for real. So, I think that’s the best part of NIL and just making it better for the young girls that’s coming behind us."

Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft, Flau'jae Johnson decided to remain in college basketball for an extra year. She opted against entering the transfer portal despite 30% of the players in women's college basketball finding new teams in the new NIL-oriented landscape.

