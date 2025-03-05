LSU’s Last-Tear Poa drops 4-word reaction to Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams' SEC achievement

Kim Mulkey's big three of Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams earned the 2024-25 All-SEC first-team honors on Tuesday. They collectively averaged 64.18% of the LSU Tigers' offense, scoring 54.6 of the team's average of 85.1 points per game.

The program's Instagram handle posted a graphic of the three backcourt players to celebrate the achievement.

"This Tiger Trio 🤩," the post read.

As fans congratulated the guards on becoming the only big-three in the SEC to earn the honor, teammate Last-Tear Poa also joined in:

"I know that’s right!!" she wrote.

LSU's assistant coach also reacted in the comment section:

"NEW SMOKE TOUR," Gary Redus added.

Last-Tear Poa and Gary Redus comment on LSU backcourt's All-SEC selections | via @lsuwbkb/ig

Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow, and Flau'jae Johnson achieved new heights in their college basketball career this season.

Morrow was the most consistent force for the LSU Tigers, garnering 26 double-doubles and leading the NCAA in rebounds. She averaged 18.2 points and 14.0 boards. Morrow also became just the eighth player in NCAA DI history to have 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds.

Mikaylah Williams averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, lodging 20-point outings 11 times. She also crossed the 30-point mark twice and played a crucial role in the comeback win over Kentucky on Feb. 23.

Flau'jae Johnson took on a bigger leadership role this season, lodging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds on 46.5% shooting. She also took on several key defensive matchups throughout the season and matched her career-high four blocks against Texas A&M Aggies.

Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow can collect more hardware this season

The SEC tournament title, NCAA championship, and Most Outstanding Final-Four Player awards require teams to first qualify and reach specific points in the annual tournaments. However, Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson have a chance at earning more recognition regardless of LSU's post-season journey.

Johnson is one of the top five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalist, earned by the best shooting guard in the nation. Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins, Mikayla Blakes, and Ta’Niya Latson are others in the category.

On the other hand, Aneesah Morrow is a contender for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year award. She is competing with Liatu King, Yvonne Ejim, Kiki Iriafen, Deyona Gaston and others for the honor.

