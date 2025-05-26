LSU's Mikaylah Williams drops 2-word message for new transfer portal commit Amiya Joyner

Former East Carolina Pirates forward and now LSU Tigers commit Amiya Joyner is on her way to the new program. On May 23, Joyner posted on her X that she may be on her way to the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana since she mentioned the campus' area code.

Ad

A few hours later then, incoming third-year guard Mikaylah Williams reposted Joyner's upload on her X account with a two-word message that welcomed the wing to coach Kim Mulkey's squad.

"See ya tmrw, 225!," Joyner wrote with a tearing up emoji before Williams replied with, "Welcome homeeee," with a purple and a yellow heart emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Joyner transferred to the Tigers on April 15 after spending the last three years at East Carolina, where she had standout averages of 12.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She will be joining the likes of Williams, who has had a stellar two-year tenure with averages of 15.9 markers, 4.6 boards, 3.1 dimes and 1.1 swipes a contest.

The Tigers were unable to reclaim their 2023 national championship berth in the 2024-25 season after they were defeated by the UCLA Bruins, 72-65, in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA national tournament on March 30.

Ad

Kim Mulkey is looking forward to the addition of Amiya Joyner to the LSU Tigers 2025-26 roster

Ad

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey also let out a statement, per LSUSports.net, to welcome Amiya Joyner to LSU. The tenured tactitian is excited to bolster the Tigers' 2025-26 roster with the addition of Joyner in the frontcourt for players like Mikaylah Williams.

"I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU," Mulkey said. "She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt."

Ad

"We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!," she concluded.

In the 2024-25 season, Mulkey, Williams and LSU concluded the year with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during SEC play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here