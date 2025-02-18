Lucy Olsen shows disappointment after Ohio State beats Iowa in OT: “There’s a lot we need to learn from”

Unranked Iowa, led by guard Lucy Olsen, was dealt a tough loss in a tight affair on Monday. The Hawkeyes were defeated 86-78 in overtime by the No. 8-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and now fall to 18-8 overall, 8-7 in the Big Ten.

During the postgame press conference, Olsen discussed how the Jan Jensen-coached squad plans on recuperating from the loss while being visibly disappointed with the outcome.

"I think watching film will help," she said (0:05). "There's a lot we need to learn from. Unfortunate, I'm proud of how we fought 'til the end. You never know what's going to happen. So, I'm glad we kept fighting, but we definitely made a few mistakes that we shouldn't have."

The senior added her team lacked overall, which eventually led to its defeat, alluding that it's something they'll have to work on during practices.

"I think we just didn't execute like how we should have," Olsen said (0:53). "Same thing that got us down in the first half, second half. I don't think it was lack of energy. I think we're in really good shape, and we're going to do that. I think some people fouling out, that probably contributed to it a little bit. So, we had different people in the game that haven't been there before.

"So, that is definitely something. But, yeah, I wouldn't say energy," she then concluded with."

Lucy Olsen finished with a team-high 27 points with eight free throws made, two rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 40 minutes of action in the overtime thriller, continuing with her stake as the Hawkeyes' leading offensive player despite the loss.

Lucy Olsen shares the Iowa Hawkeyes' mentality that kept them in the fight against Ohio State

Later in the presser, Lucy Olsen detailed the kind of mindset she and the Iowa Hawkeyes had for the grueling conference matchup. Despite not eking out a victory, Jan Jensen's squad stayed in the fight, going tooth and nail and showcasing its perseverance.

"Minnesota just did the same thing, they sent them to overtime," Olsen said (0:33). "They were down 12 with like a minute, 30 left. So, I think seeing that, it's possible. That helps a little bit. But we're not going to give up so, every possession, just one at a time, see what we can make happen."

Following the road loss, Lucy Olsen and the Hawkeyes aim to regain momentum and get back in the win column when they face the No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins on Sunday back at their home court.

