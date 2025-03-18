"Make more money with NIL in college": Fans in agreement as WNBA legend Cheryl Miller advocates women's growth in current college basketball structure

Cheryl Miller wants the four-year rule for female college basketball players to remain in place. The USC legend advocated for the current NCAA structure in a chat with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their "All The Smoke" podcast, which the show posted on its Instagram page on Monday.

Barnes asked Miller her thoughts on players having to wait four years in college before making the jump to the WNBA. The former USC star explained that the current NCAA system should stay for the benefit of the players as the money is in college basketball right now.

"It's a God bless that that rule is there," Miller said. "Yes, it needs to stay there until you know the W (WNBA) finally financially can. Why?"

Barnes and Jackson echoed Miller's sentiment, saying the top players will make more money in college. Jackson described an early switch to the WNBA as a "backwards" move for players. Miller agreed with that notion.

"Big time. Big time. You hurting your brand early to go. Wait, wait, wait. This is your foundation. This is where your money is for right now."

"So right now, the NCAA is where you make your money. The W is where you make your fame, that's your legacy," Miller added.

Hoops fans flooded the comments section to support Miller's stance.

"Why would any female want to leave? They make more money with NIL in college. Get an education and get paid. The men's leave early. Play in G league and half file bankruptcy," one fan pointed out.

"At first I was like women should be able to leave early but after listening to Cheryl and how she put it I totally agree," one fan commented.

"It's refreshing to hear this Legend give her perspective," one fan shared.

"One and done has ruined men's basketball," one fan posted.

JuJu Watkins aims to replicate Cheryl Miller's feat and win NCAA title with USC in 2025 March Madness

Cheryl Miller is a USC icon. She led the Trojans to the NCAA title twice in her illustrious playing career, winning back-to-back championships with USC in 1983 and 1984.

USC star JuJu Watkins and USC legend Cheryl Miller. Photo: Getty

USC star JuJu Watkins will look to replicate Miller's feat and end the Trojans' 41-year NCAA title drought in the 2025 March Madness. The Trojans, who were handed the No. 1 seed in Regional 4, will face UNC Greensboro in the first round on Saturday.

