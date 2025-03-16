“Cheryl Miller was getting so hyped for JuJu Watkins”: Women’s hoops analyst gives her 2 cents as WNBA legend heaps praise for USC star

Basketball Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller was full of praise for USC guard JuJu Watkins when she appeared on "All the Smoke" podcast on Thursday. In her YouTube video on Friday, women’s hoops analyst Rachel DeMita gave her two cents on the WNBA legend’s comments on Watkins.

Miller praised Watkins’ talent and poise, highlighting the pressure she faces playing for a program such as the USC Trojans. Miller, who won two NCAA championships with USC, spoke passionately about Watkins’ journey.

Miller was impressed with Watkins’ resilience, character and strong foundation, and Rachel DeMita expressed her thoughts on Miller’s excitement when she showed support for the young star.

“As you saw from this clip,” DeMita said, “Cheryl was getting so hyped for JuJu. You can tell Cheryl Miller wants to see these women succeed with all of her heart. She was so genuine in what she had to say about JuJu.”

DeMita acknowledged the unique pressure Watkins faces, playing for her hometown school while dealing with the scrutiny of the social media era. DeMita also agreed with Miller’s assessment of JuJu Watkins.

“First and foremost, a tremendous talent,” Miller said of Watkins. “For someone who's been skyrocketed into the spotlight, it's not just about the attention. She’s playing at USC, where she’s expected not just to achieve but to make her mark.”

With legends like Miller in her corner and an impressive college basketball career, Watkins is proving that she’s ready to carry on USC’s legacy.

JuJu Watkins reacts to passing Caitlin Clark’s NCAA scoring milestone

During USC Tigers' Big Ten Tournament championship game against UCLA on March 9, JuJu Watkins reached 1,684 points across her first two NCAA seasons, surpassing Caitlin Clark’s 1,662-point mark from her first two years at Iowa.

With the achievement, Watkins has the second-highest point total in women’s college basketball history for a player in her first two seasons. The only person ahead of the sophomore is Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 1,762 points during her first two seasons at Ohio State.

Watkins’ scoring numbers have been a talking point among fans and analysts. The USC guard has expressed that she isn’t concerned with breaking records. In an interview with NBC Sports' "On Her Turf" on March 13, Watkins downplayed the significance of surpassing Clark.

"No, not really," Watkins said when asked if she cared about passing Clark’s milestone. "It’s cool, though. Like, sometimes, I’ll see it, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t even know that.’ It’s very surprising for me. It’s not something that I really pay attention to."

Watkins has her sights set on helping the Trojans win. The NCAA Tournament around the corner provides an opportunity for Watkins to express herself for the USC Trojans.

