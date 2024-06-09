"Man, Levelle Moton is a living legend": Chris Paul gives a special shoutout to North Carolina Central HC

Levelle Moton is a renowned figure in college basketball who has been the head coach of the North Carolina Central Eagles since 2009. Moton has guided the Eagles to four Mid-Atlantic Eastern Conference regular season and four MEAC tournament titles in his 15-year tenure.

Golden State Warriors star Chris Paul hailed Moton and his playing style during an interview with ABC11's sports anchor Travon Miles.

"Man, [LaVelle] is a legend, man, a living legend and what he's doing, not just locally, but nationally, right? On a national level and the way that he coaches his players," Paul said.

"The biggest thing that I've always appreciated about Velle is not just how he coaches guys to be better basketball players, but how he trains them and coaches them to be men. If you look at his players, you know, when they leave school, they leave as better men."

In reaction to that, the Eagles' head coach posted a quote on X/Twitter.

"Preciate the love from my lil bro CP3…..Always been a Real One!!"

Paul has been following Levelle Moton since grade school and has always been an admirer. Moton was a star player at North Carolina Central in the mid-90s, and Paul, a native of North Carolina, was highly impressed by him.

Moreover, the 12-time NBA All-Star teamed up with Andscape to create a documentary called "Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball" on ESPN+. Paul also appeared in the series, sharing insights with Moton's players.

Levelle Moton wants Caitlin Clark on Team USA

Caitlin Clark will not be going to Paris for the 2024 Olympics as she did not make it onto the final roster for Team USA. The Athletic released the complete roster on Saturday morning.

NCC head coach Levelle Moton, who coached for USA Basketball's U19 team in 2019, stated that the Fever point guard would greatly help the Olympic roster.

"The NBA’s brand went 'GLOBAL' in 92’ with The Dream Team!!, " Moton tweeted. "They didn't assemble that team to win…That was a 'Business' move to introduce the WORLD to our most marketable NBA STARS! It 4ever changed the Economic landscape. IMO, WNBA should take Caitlin to grow Global Brand!"

Clark, who was the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, was not the only notable player who did not secure a spot on the final team roster. Mystics' guard Ariel Atkins, Seattle's guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby, and Wings' guard Arike Ogunbowale are among those who will miss the 2024 Olympics.

