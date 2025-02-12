Mark Pope's Kentucky pulls off major feat which even John Calipari couldn't do with the Wildcats

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 12, 2025 05:57 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky - Source: Imagn
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a call made by a referee during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

Mark Pope and the 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats entered the record books after Tuesday’s upset win over No. 5 Tennessee at Rupp Arena, pulling off a feat that even former coach John Calipari couldn’t accomplish during his long tenure in Lexington.

Kentucky made program history with the 75-64 victory, setting a new record for most top-15 wins in a single season. The Wildcats’ win over the Volunteers was their seventh against a top-15 opponent, breaking the previous record of six, which they had shared with the 2002-03 Kentucky team.

also-read-trending Trending

The Wildcats’ top-15 victories this season include wins over then-No. 6 Duke, then-No. 7 Gonzaga, then-No. 6 Florida, then-No. 14 Mississippi State, then-No. 11 Texas A&M and then-No. 8 Tennessee. Their only loss against a top-15 opponent came on Jan. 18 against then-No. 4 Alabama.

Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor step up for Mark Pope in win over Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats extended their winning streak to two games with a come-from-behind, 11-point victory over Tennessee. Four Wildcats scored in double figures, improving their overall record to 17-7.

Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor led Kentucky’s offense, each scoring 13 points. Oweh shot 4-for-11 overall and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also recorded six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes of action.

Almonor was efficient offensively, going 4-for-5 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all three of his attempts.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a call by a referee during the second half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a call by a referee during the second half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

Koby Brea also contributed, scoring 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting. Trent Noah delivered some much-needed offense off the bench for Mark Pope, dropping 11 points. He made three field goals, all from 3-point range.

They stepped up in the absence of Jaxson Robinson, who was sidelined with a right wrist injury. Robinson, Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averages 13.3 points per game. The Wildcats’ injury concerns worsened when Lamont Butler exited the game with 8:40 left, aggravating a shoulder injury.

The Wildcats wreaked havoc against the Volunteers' defense, shooting 50.0% from the field. They were red-hot from the 3-point area, going 12-for-24 from beyond the arc.

Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points in a losing effort for the Volunteers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी