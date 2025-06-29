Miami's Shelton Henderson reacts to Khaman Maluach's wholesome post after being drafted by the Phoenix Suns

Miami commit Shelton Henderson reacted to Khaman Maluach being drafted to the NBA by the Phoenix Suns.

On Saturday, Maluach shared pictures from draft night in a heartwarming Instagram post. Dressed in a black suit with a white dress shirt, he posed with a basketball and the Phoenix Suns' cap. In another part of his gallery, he was seen getting emotional on a video call with his family. He also shared a picture from childhood with a poster in the background that says, "Who knows the future?"

"JUST A KID FROM AFRICA WITH BIG DREAMS," Maluach captioned the post.

Shelton Henderson reacted to the post with simple emojis.

"🙏🏽🙏🏽," Henderson commented.

Shelton Henderson's comment on Khaman Maluach's post

Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-2 centre from Duke, was selected 10th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, a pick acquired in the Kevin Durant trade. In his freshman year at 18 years old, Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 71.2% from the field.

He is known for his physical attributes, which include a standing reach of 9'6” and a 7'6¾" wingspan. Maluach is considered one of the draft’s top rim protectors and lob threats. Scouts note his strength will need development, and his offensive game still requires polish. Nevertheless, his defensive potential and athletic prowess make him a good choice.

Rich Paul played a key role in steering Khaman Maluach to Phoenix. The agent told the Suns' owner, Mat Ishbia, that Maluach was their "first choice" and promised to make calls to help him slip past Brooklyn. The plan eventually worked out as the Nets passed, and Maluach was picked 10th by the Suns.

Shelton Henderson joins Miami after Decommitting from Duke

On June 17, five-star recruit Shelton Henderson arrived for his first day of training with the Miami Hurricanes. Sharing pictures from the training on Instagram, he expressed his optimism in his story:

"all smiles for the first day”

The 6‑foot‑6 wing, originally committed to Duke in early November. He later officially decommitted on April 17.

Henderson had a standout senior season at Bellaire High School. He averaged 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks per game. His performance earned him the Greater Houston Player of the Year and the Guy V. Lewis Award. He was also selected as a McDonald’s All‑American.

His versatility and playmaking are expected to get better with the Hurricanes under coach Jai Lucas.

