2025 NBA draft results: Who did Phoenix Suns pick? Full list of selections

The Phoenix Suns' offseason began by trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the 10th pick in the NBA draft. The Suns also acquired Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets during Wednesday's draft.

It's not a full rebuild for the Suns until they trade Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Booker is likely staying put, while the expectation is that Beal will likely get dealt this offseason. The Suns' front office resumed work in the first and second rounds of the 2025 NBA draft.

Let's look at the full list of picks made by the Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

3 players picked by the Phoenix Suns in the 2025 NBA draft

#1 - Khaman Maluach | Center | No. 10 pick

Trending

The Houston Rockets technically picked Khaman Maluach in the draft, but they did it for the Phoenix Suns. It was part of the Kevin Durant trade, with Maluach having the opportunity to develop in The Valley. He'll have to battle Mark Williams and Nick Richards for a potential starting spot next season.

Maluach has raw potential and will need time to develop. He has an opportunity to grow as long as the Suns show patience. His defense is expected to be among the best in the NBA in the future, while his offense needs a lot of work. He's a perfect pick for Phoenix since they can wait for him to develop regardless of whether they do a full rebuild or not.

#2 - Rasheer Fleming | Forward | No. 31 pick

The Phoenix Suns traded up to get the No. 31 pick, sending the No. 36 pick and two future second-round picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They selected Rasheer Fleming, a forward from Saint Joseph's who is considered a steal in the second round.

Many draft boards had Fleming in the late first round, so the Suns got their potential starting power forward with the first pick of the second round. He's a 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, but can also shoot the ball from beyond the arc.

#3 - Koby Brea | Guard | No. 41 pick

The Phoenix Suns traded up again by acquiring the 41st pick from the Golden State Warriors. They sent the 52nd and 59th selections to the Bay Area to draft Kentucky's Koby Brea. He's one of the best shooters in the class, so he could be considered a steal by Phoenix.

However, the Suns are already loaded in the two-guard position. Brea's lack of athleticism puts him in a tough spot defensively. It's still a shooter's league, and Brea can knock them down effortlessly. He will have to earn his spot on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More