Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineup and depth chart after selecting 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach with No. 10 pick

The Phoenix Suns added Khaman Maluach in the 2025 NBA draft after the Houston Rockets selected him with the No. 10 pick. The Rockets picked for the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade, which was finalized over the weekend. The Suns also acquired center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets on draft night.
Maluach is a 7-foot-2 big man full of potential, but he remains a raw talent after just one year at Duke. He'll be an important piece for the Suns' future following the Durant trade, as well as potential deals involving Bradley Beal. Devin Booker's future is also in question, though no reports indicate that he's available.
On the other hand, Williams is coming off another injury-riddled season with the Hornets. He was initially traded to the LA Lakers at the deadline, but it was rescinded due to concerns about his back. But who will be the starting center for the Suns next season?
Here's the updated starting lineup and depth chart for the Suns following the first round of the 2025 NBA draft.
G - Devin Booker | G - Jalen Green | F - Bradley Beal | F - Dillon Brooks | C - Mark Williams
The Phoenix Suns currently have 12 players on their roster after the first round of the draft. They have a bunch of shooting guards and centers, with no true point guard or power forwards. Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn can play the four, but they're natural small forwards.
Devin Booker has been effective as "Point Book" before, but he prefers playing as a shooting guard. Bradley Beal and Jalen Green are also natural twos, so the fit is kind of odd. It will be interesting to see what Phoenix is planning this offseason.
Phoenix Suns inquired about Darius Garland before Kevin Durant trade
The Phoenix Suns didn't limit their options for Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. The Suns reportedly inquired about Darius Garland with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Eastern Conference team wanted assets plus KD.
"The Suns, from what I'm told, reached out and had interest in Garland," Brian Windhorst said, according to ESPN. "It was not the Cavs who wanted to trade Garland."
The Cavs are entering the second apron next season, so they are likely looking at ways to shed some salary like the Boston Celtics. The Suns need a playmaker, so Garland would have made sense for them.
