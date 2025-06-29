"Let me make those calls": Rich Paul displays his power in NBA draft before sending Khaman Maluach to Suns

The introduction of sports agents has greatly revolutionized how business is conducted in professional leagues across the globe, and this is the case in the NBA. Rich Paul is one of the most prominent figures in NBA circles, and his influence was on display during the NBA draft, as he played a huge role in sending Khaman Maluach to the Suns.
As a part of the Kevin Durant trade on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns received the 10th pick of the 2025 NBA draft and were able to select the Sudanese center. However, it wasn't all simple for Phoenix, as they apparently needed help from Maluach's agent, Rich Paul.
The former Duke star was a sought-after prospect in the draft, with many projecting him to be a top-five pick. Although many teams needed a center, Maluach eventually dropped to 10th, and Rich Paul seemed to have played a part in making that happen.
In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Paul displayed his power as an agent as he conversed with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and offered Maluach to the Suns.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"If you guys keep 10, I'm going to mention a name, and you tell me how much you like them, Khaman Maluach, if I can get him there," he expressed
Ishbia said he liked the center "a lot," which earned a quick yet definitive reply from Paul.
"Okay, done deal. I'm going to try my best, because you're our first choice. If he gets past Brooklyn, then yeah, but let me make those calls first so that I can let you do what you need to do," Paul explained.
Those calls seem to have done the trick, as the Brooklyn Nets selected Egor Demin as the eighth overall pick, allowing the Phoenix Suns to acquire Khaman Maluach through the Houston Rockets.
Khaman Maluach expresses how being "delusional" about his dreams helped him reach the NBA
One of the best stories of the 2025 NBA draft was the selection of Khaman Maluach as the 10th overall pick. The South Sudanese fled to Uganda at an early age and was discovered by NBA Africa at 14, before moving to the U.S and joining Duke for the 2024-25 season.
In an interview after his selection, Maluach expressed how being "delusional" helped him achieve his NBA dreams, despite several setbacks:
"It included that (making it to the NBA), me being delusional about my dreams, believing in myself that I am going to make it to the NBA one day, and now I am here in the NBA draft, just got drafted."
Maluach's journey is an inspiration to millions in Africa as they hope to one day emulate him and reach the NBA. The center was selected by the Houston Rockets but was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant deal.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.