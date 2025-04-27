UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams was full of praise for Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, after the NFL Draft. Williams took to social media to congratulate the younger Sanders after getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall pick in the fifth round on Saturday.

Williams reposted the announcement from Overtime on his Instagram story after the Draft on Saturday, as he showed his support.

"No pressure, only steps are up. All Glory to God," Williams wrote.

Mikey Williams hypes up Shedeur Sanders as Deion Sanders' son gets drafted by Cleveland - Image source: Instagram/mikey

The Cleveland Browns traded with the Seattle Seahawks for the opportunity to select Sanders in the fifth round. Cleveland, in return, gave Seattle its 166th and 192nd picks. Following the selection, NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted a video on X of Shadeur Sanders’ reaction with brother Shilo, family, and friends.

Speaking to the media, Sanders expressed his gratitude for the opportunity despite any negativity that might have occurred.

"I would say I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything," Sanders said. "I don't ever focus on the negative or even think about the negative because the positive happened so fast and it's a change of emotions. For me, it was just playing quarterback. That's what it's about.”

Mikey Williams, who had shown his support for Shedeur Sanders, averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% as a freshman last season.

Mikey Williams enters the transfer portal

Mikey Williams officially entered the transfer portal on March 26 after finishing his first season at UCF. Williams is reported to be seeking a fresh start. Williams previously committed to play for Memphis as a five-star recruit, but his journey took a turn following legal troubles.

He faced charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, making threats, and firing into a vehicle. After working through the legal system, he accepted a plea deal. Amid the controversy, Williams moved on from Memphis, as he transferred to UCF in hopes of restarting his career.

Last season with the Knights, the 20-year-old guard saw limited action, averaging only 14.0 minutes per game. Williams grabbed national attention during the 2019–2020 season at San Ysidro High School in California.

As a freshman, he averaged 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He set a San Diego section record by scoring 77 points in a single game, earning him the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honor.

Williams transferred to Lake Norman Christian School in North Carolina for his sophomore and junior seasons, reportedly seeking tougher competition. After two years away, he returned to San Ysidro to finish his high school career.

