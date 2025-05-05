Mikey Williams reflects on new chapter with Shaquille O'Neal-led Sac State: "Put a chip on my shoulder"

Days after Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir, committed to Sacramento State, the program bought in former four-star recruit Mikey Williams. The guard lands with the Hornets through the transfer portal after playing a season with the UCF Knights.

The guard detailed his process of joining the school in an interview with Overtime. He expressed his connection with Sacramento's new coach Mike Bibby and the program's culture as the biggest factor.

"I took a visit out there a few weeks ago. I really liked coach Bibby and the coaching staff," he said. "I liked the culture over there. It was very humbling. I know they're getting some of these stuff redone, like the locker room and I think the gym.

"Just being there it kinda cleared my mind, it really made me excited, it kind of put a chip on my shoulder and the coaching staff playing into that. And my relationship with coach Bibby. Last but not the least, it's in California, too, so I'm close to home."

Mikey Williams' addition adds to the string of good news for Sacramento State. The school bought in former NBA player Mike Bibby as its new coach and Shaquille O'Neal as general manager. The four-time NBA champion won't seek monetary compensation for his role and will serve in a volunteer capacity.

Williams entered the college with the Memphis Tigers but couldn't suit up due to an ongoing legal case. He then joined Johnny Dawkins' roster at UCF, where he averaged 14.0 minutes per game and started five of 18 contests. The guard averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in his freshman year, making 37.1% of his attempts.

Shaquille O'Neal has a successful history with Sacramento

Two years after retiring from the NBA as one of the most dominant players ever, Shaquille O'Neal acquired a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings. He invested $5 million for approximately 2-4%. Retaining it from 2013 to 2022, the franchise's value soared from $530 million to $1.8 billion.

However, the NBA doesn't allow owners and players to have any stake in gambling websites. Hence, O'Neal sold his stake in the Sacramento Kings due to the NBA's regulation clashing with his new business venture with WynnBet.

With Shaquille O'Neal's business acumen and involvement in Shaquille O'Neal's career, alongside the arrival of his son, Shaqir, in Sacramento, all signs point to an upward rise for the Hornets.

