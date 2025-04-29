"No more Shaq on Inside the NBA?" - Shaquille O'Neal accepting GM role at Sacramento State has fans perplexed

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is set to become the next General Manager for the Sacramento State Hornets. Since retiring from basketball, Shaq has never gotten himself involved with any type of basketball team, at least when it comes to the management aspect.

Over the years, O'Neal has become a beloved figure on television as part of the "Inside the NBA" crew. Now, there's a possibility that his role on TV might change as NBA insider Shams Charania reported about Shaquille O'Neal's new role. Charania also mentioned that Shaq volunteered to do it because his son, Shaqir O'Neal, plays for the team.

Fans on social media had mixed emotions about Shaquille O'Neal becoming the new General Manager. Some were thrilled, while others were concerned. Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

"No more Shaq on inside the nba???"

"Never would have guessed this move. Shaq wants to be a GM in the NBA in the future...???"

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"He’ll be more focused on making money than winning😂😂," one tweeted.

"Hiring a guy who admits they don’t watch basketball is crazy," one said.

"Voluntary role, why? How effective is that," one questioned.

"He doesn’t watch nba ball max now he supposed to manage college," another questioned.

With O'Neal coming to Sacramento State, the Big Diesel will be the second NBA legend currently on the team. Former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby is the team's head coach. It's a throwback to the early 2000s as Shaq and Bibby reunite, this time as part of one team.

Will Shaquille O'Neal remain in Inside the NBA?

One of the biggest concerns about Shaquille O'Neal becoming the new General Manager of the Sacramento State Hornets is that he may not be a part of "Inside the NBA" anymore. With his new responsibilities to manage an NCAA team, it only makes sense that he wouldn't have any time to do other things outside of his new job.

However, at least for now, it seems that the Big Diesel isn't going anywhere. According to reports, Shaq signed a multi-year deal worth $15 million a year. His contract with ESPN is supposed to last as long as the duration proposed for the show on TNT.

Having that in mind, fans should expect to see him on television to co-host alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

