MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF, JaMeesia Ford, snags new Track and Field school record, qualifies for national championship

LSU star MiLaysia Fulwiley's girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, is a track and field athlete at the University of South Carolina. Ford is a sprinter who specializes in the 100-meter and 200-meter events.

On Saturday, Ford broke the South Carolina school record in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA East First Round, finishing with a time of 11.00 seconds.

The Gamecocks celebrated her record-breaking performance on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing two photos of her and writing:

"Punching her 100m ticket in BIG fashion with a new wind-aided school record of 11.00!"

At Women's 100 meters preliminaries, the sophomore finished 12th overall with 11.23 seconds to qualify for the semifinals. In the semifinals, Ford finished third overall and punched her ticket to the NCAA championships with a time of 11.00.

She also won gold in the 200 meters in both the preliminaries and semifinals at the East First Round.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to the LSU Tigers in April after two seasons with the Gamecocks, showed up at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, to cheer on her girlfriend. She added a clip of Ford competing to her Instagram story and added a series of face-exhaling emojis.

Screenshot via Instagram (@laywitdabutter/IG)

Ford's previous personal-best time in the 100m was 11.02 seconds, achieved last month at East Coast Relays, where she finished first.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shared how her relationship with JaMeesia Ford started during campus sports hangout

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford, both phenomenal college athletes, found love in an unexpected place. Their story began at a casual hangout involving the women's basketball and track & field teams during their freshman year in 2023.

Fulwiley's initial impressions of Ford were formed away from the track, where she discovered Ford's admirable character.

"I was like, 'Wow, she’s almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track,'" Fulwiley said, per AS USA. "For people to support us individually and as a couple, that just shows us that we’re a power couple but also power individuals. We both put our sports first and relationship second. But it’s all working out."

Next season is going to be different for the couple, as both will be staying apart, with Fulwiley having already transferred to LSU. Her junior year is poised to be a big one, and she is expected to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge.

