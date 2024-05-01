Minnesota transfer Elijah Hawkins commits to Texas Tech over Kentucky for 2024-25 season: Report

Point guard Elijah Hawkins has reportedly expressed his commitment to play for Texas Tech in the 2024-25 season.

According to Joe Tipton, the 5-11 playmaker informed On3.com about his decision to transfer to the Red Raiders, who won over the Kentucky Wildcats in the race to get the point guard's commitment.

Expand Tweet

Hawkins played for one season with Minnesota after two years with Howard. He developed into an elite passer under the tutelage of Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson.

He started for 33 games and averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. His assists average ranked third overall, and his total placed him fourth in the nation.

Overall, he played 92 games and has averages of 11.7 ppg, 6.4 apg, 3.7 rpg and 1.9 spg during the three seasons with Howard and Minnesota.

Hawkins will be a great addition for Texas Tech, which finished fourth in the Big 12 regular season and reached the tournament semifinals before losing to Houston. The Red Raiders made the NCAA Tournament but fell to NC State in the first round.

He will ultimately replace playmaker Pop Isaacs, who committed to Creighton after choosing to enter the transfer portal.

Hawkins would be the third commitment for Texas Tech during the offseason following Drake guard Kevin Overton and Pittsburgh center Federiko Federiko.

The reported addition eases the burden for Darrion Williams as the Red Raiders have found a full-time facilitator who is expected to make his teammates shine with his pass-first mentality.

Elijah Hawkins' reported decision is bad news for Kentucky

Elijah Hawkins will be a great addition for Texas Tech. He'll replace Pop Isaacs in the point guard spot.

Elijah Hawkins' reported decision to commit to Texas Tech means bad news for Kentucky, which continues to struggle to acquire a top-rated point guard in the transfer portal.

There were reports that Hawkins was planning to visit the Wildcats this week, but the Red Raiders apparently jumped the gun and secured the playmaker's commitment without giving a chance for Kentucky to market their school.

The Wildcats can still target marquee point guards remaining in the portal - Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond - but it'll be unlikely right now to get them, as reports indicate that Smith and Richmond are not interested in going to Lexington.

San Diego State's Lamont Butler could also be a good choice for Kentucky, but he is more of an off-the-ball threat when he was with the Aztecs this past season.

The Wildcats will certainly have work to do in securing the services of a primary point guard in the transfer portal.

Is Elijah Hawkins a right fit for Texas Tech? Let us know your views in the comments section below.