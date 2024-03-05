Molly Davis injury update: HC Lisa Bluder gives crucial information on Iowa guard's return

Molly Davis's injury update is the need of the hour as the Iowa Hawkeyes are ready to meet the Pacific women's tigers for the Big Ten conference on March 9.

Amid Caitlin Clark's record-breaking celebrations, the Iowa Hawkeyes grappled because of the unforeseen hurdle experienced by Molly Davis in the second quarter of the game.

Iowa v Rutgers

Lisa Bluder The head coach of Iowa gave a crucial injury update on Monday regarding her participation in further matches; her knee injury might not be season-ending. But to showcase her mobility, Davis is going to need physical therapy for the upcoming matches.

“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season ending,”said Lisa Bluder to the press.

She further said that,

“Our program has appreciated everyone’s support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”

With 27 of Iowa's 30 games this season coming from the start, Davis is averaging 6.3 points per contest.

Also read: Molly Davis injury: What happened to Iowa guard?

What happened to Molly Davis?

When Molly stumbled on the hardwood floor in the second quarter of Iowa’s game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday, over 15,000 spectators fell silent in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeye supporters witnessed her evident pain as two student managers assisted her to the locker room. Unfortunately, she had to leave the game, taking three rebounds and an assist with her.

Iowa v Purdue

However, in the fourth quarter, Davis, still dressed in her uniform, returned to the sidelines in a wheelchair, her right leg wrapped in bandages. Despite the pain, Davis, a guard in her fifth year, participated in the senior day activities and was accompanied by her parents to half-court.

She had a grin on her face, and her iconic headband remained securely fastened around her head. Standing at 5-foot-7, Davis transferred from Central Michigan after the021–22 season and has become a fan favorite during her two seasons as a Hawkeye.

Also read: "It's always next man up": $3.1m NIL-valued Caitlin Clark opens up about teammate Molly Davis' terrifying injury during ...

Her popularity was further solidified when she delivered a motivational speech to the crowd during her turn to speak. As she told them,

“You don’t always have to be the biggest, the smartest, the tallest, the strongest to play at this level. Hopefully I showed little girls out there that you can play at this level.”