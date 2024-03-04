"It's always next man up": $3.1m NIL-valued Caitlin Clark opens up about teammate Molly Davis' terrifying injury during Iowa vs Ohio State

Caitlin Clark wrapped her last regular-season home game with 35 points as the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes took home the 93-83 win against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday. The game also marked a personal feat for Clark as she became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing LSU legend Pete Maravich's 3667 points.

Despite this, the celebratory mood at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena took a hit when Molly Davis sustained an injury to her right leg and had to be carried off the court by two Hawkeyes trainers. She was later wheeled out of the arena with her leg wrapped. Davis was replaced by Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach, who contributed to help secure the win.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark (according to On3) later spoke about moving forward after Davis left, via 247sports.

"Yeah, I think that kind of just speaks to our culture. It's always next man up. Obviously, it's hard watching an injury like that ... but Molly is somebody that gives so much and plays so hard, I think you kind of just want to do it for her.

"So, it almost gives you energy in a way. It doesn't take it away, and I think they went on a little run and then we kind of gathered ourselves.

"I thought Sydney (Affolter) came in and played great, and I thought Kylie (Feuerbach) came in and played really, really well. And, you know, that's what we're gonna need going forward. So, I'm proud of our group."

Caitlin Clark wraps her final season with another record

After becoming the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time scoring leader on Feb. 15, Caitlin Clark now holds the record for Division I’s all-time scoring, men or women. Clark has 3,685 career points and later spoke about the record.

"It's really crazy to think about, honestly," Clark said. "If you would have told me that before my college career started, I would have laughed in your face and been like, 'No, you're insane.'

"I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and do it for teams that are really, really good."

With Iowa's regular season wrapped, Caitlin Clark and Co. have two more things on their agenda: the Big Ten Tournament and then March Madness. The senior guard has promised to give her best to the Hawkeyes during this final stretch before preparing for her move to the WNBA.

Clark is projected as a No. 1 pick by ESPN and is predicted to join the Indiana Fever. The 2024 WNBA draft is on April 15.

