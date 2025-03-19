“More even skill wise than the CC vs Reese rivalry”: Fans react to Paige Bueckers-JuJu Watkins debate between Chiney Ogwumike and Stephen A. Smith

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins are two of the best college basketball players in the NCAA today. Stephen A. Smith and Chiney Ogwumike had a fiery debate in Tuesday's episode of 'First Take' on who among the two stars is the top player to watch for in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Ogwumike opened up the discussion by expressing her support for Bueckers. She backed the UConn star to impress in her final March Madness with the Huskies, highlighting the fact that Bueckers is on pace to record a 50-40-90 type of season. Ogwumike believes that Bueckers is in prime position to win her first-ever NCAA title, with Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong playing excellent basketball at the moment.

Smith countered Ogwumike's argument, saying that Watkins is the one who will set the NCAA Tournament alight and not Bueckers. Smith recalled what Watkins did as a freshman in the Big Dance last season, averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game before exiting in the Elite Eight. He expects Watkins to do the same in her second March Madness.

College hoops fans shared their thoughts on Instagram about the Paige Bueckers-JuJu Watkins debate.

College hoops fans share their thoughts on the Paige Bueckers-JuJu Watkins debate on First Take's Instagram page. Source: Instagram/@firsttake

"This rivalry is actually more even skill wise than the CC vs Reese rivalry. Reese has now been exposed as a mediocre player in the WNBA," one fan wrote.

"Paige is a great player...but this is JuJu's tournament. All eyes (and coverage) will be on JuJu," one fan commented.

"You gotta talk about Paige because she beat Juju last year and UConn is #1," one fan chimed in.

"Paige ave 28ppg last year in tournament. Y'all forgetting who Paige is in March I see," one fan pointed out.

"Both can ball but Juju is coming for the chip," one fan shared.

"Casuals forgot PB is different in March," one fan replied.

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins' previous NCAA Tournament showdown

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins first locked horns in the 2024 NCAA Tournament when the UConn Huskies and the USC Trojans squared off in the Elite Eight round.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on the court in the first half at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers powered UConn's 80-73 win over USC, scoring a team-high 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She shot 11-for-23 from the field, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point area. Watkins matched Bueckers' double-double feat, amassing 29 points and 10 boards in the loss.

