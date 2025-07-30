  • home icon
  "Move just like T Mac" "Dybantsa better than Flagg": BYU fans awed at AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III's intense practice together 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:50 GMT
BYU Cougars stars Rob Wright and AJ Dybantsa
BYU Cougars stars Rob Wright and AJ Dybantsa

BYU Cougars star AJ Dybantsa returned to training with his new team after guiding Team USA to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. Dybantsa will team up with former Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III next season.

Since their return to training, clips of Dybantsa and Wright showing off their skills have gone viral on social media. On Tuesday, BR Hoops posted clips of Dybantsa dribbling and dunking on Instagram, while Wright showed off his ball-handling skills during a Cougars training session.

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to the clips of Dybantsa and Wright hooping in training.

"Did he just do the Luka/Harden stpback?," one wrote.
"Great 3 point celly," another posted.
"Jimmer wasn't moving like this, I'm sorry king," one wrote.
"Yeah AJ going 1, I'm sorry," another commented.
"AJ move just like T Mac, it's crazy," one wrote.
"Dybantsa better than Flagg," another posted.
Fan&#039;s comments on IG
Fan's comments on IG
Fan's comments on IG

When Rob Wright revealed AJ Dybantsa's role in BYU commitment

Rob Wright averaged 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Byalor Bears last season. But instead of declaring for the 2025 NBA draft, he entered the transfer portal and joined coach Kevin Young's BYU Cougars after a reported $3.5 million NIL offer.

Speaking to reporters after joining the Cougars, Wright broke down AJ Dybantsa's role in his decision to commit to BYU.

“Definitely (the chance) to play with a guy like AJ and just what they are building, with them trying to get guys to be pros, and that’s like my goal, to be in the NBA one day,” Wright said. “Just all those things, and just coming to a place where the fans love basketball, and things like that. It was kinda easy (to decide).
“I have known AJ since I was probably like 16. I met him at a USA basketball camp. We were on the same team out there for a couple of days. I have been around him. He’s a cool guy. He’s the No. 1 player in the country. It is great to see him doing good things and just great to see him thrive. Obviously, that kinda helped factor into the decision as well.”

AJ Dybantsa joining the BYU Cougars shook college basketball. The subsequent addition of Rob Wright has rocketed Young's talented team into several way-too-early top-10 rankings ahead of the 2025-26 season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Bhargav
