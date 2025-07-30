"Move just like T Mac" "Dybantsa better than Flagg": BYU fans awed at AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III's intense practice together 

BYU Cougars star AJ Dybantsa returned to training with his new team after guiding Team USA to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. Dybantsa will team up with former Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III next season.Since their return to training, clips of Dybantsa and Wright showing off their skills have gone viral on social media. On Tuesday, BR Hoops posted clips of Dybantsa dribbling and dunking on Instagram, while Wright showed off his ball-handling skills during a Cougars training session. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCollege basketball fans had mixed reactions to the clips of Dybantsa and Wright hooping in training.&quot;Did he just do the Luka/Harden stpback?,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Great 3 point celly,&quot; another posted.&quot;Jimmer wasn't moving like this, I'm sorry king,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Yeah AJ going 1, I'm sorry,&quot; another commented.&quot;AJ move just like T Mac, it's crazy,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Dybantsa better than Flagg,&quot; another posted.Fan's comments on IGFan's comments on IGWhen Rob Wright revealed AJ Dybantsa's role in BYU commitmentRob Wright averaged 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Byalor Bears last season. But instead of declaring for the 2025 NBA draft, he entered the transfer portal and joined coach Kevin Young's BYU Cougars after a reported $3.5 million NIL offer.Speaking to reporters after joining the Cougars, Wright broke down AJ Dybantsa's role in his decision to commit to BYU.“Definitely (the chance) to play with a guy like AJ and just what they are building, with them trying to get guys to be pros, and that’s like my goal, to be in the NBA one day,” Wright said. “Just all those things, and just coming to a place where the fans love basketball, and things like that. It was kinda easy (to decide).“I have known AJ since I was probably like 16. I met him at a USA basketball camp. We were on the same team out there for a couple of days. I have been around him. He’s a cool guy. He’s the No. 1 player in the country. It is great to see him doing good things and just great to see him thrive. Obviously, that kinda helped factor into the decision as well.”AJ Dybantsa joining the BYU Cougars shook college basketball. The subsequent addition of Rob Wright has rocketed Young's talented team into several way-too-early top-10 rankings ahead of the 2025-26 season.