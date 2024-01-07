"Must’ve paid the refs": Outraged college hoops fans have wild reactions for No. 2 Kansas' 83-81 win over TCU after dubious flagrant foul 

In a nail-biting showdown between the No. 2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks and TCU Horned Frogs, the game concluded with a controversial twist, leaving fans and coaches in tumult.

Kansas secured an 83-81 victory, but the win was overshadowed by a disputed flagrant foul call that tilted the scales in the Jayhawks' favor.

The critical turning point in the game occurred when Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, who led with an impressive 30 points, was awarded two free throws following a flagrant foul on TCU's Ernest Udeh Jr.

With less than a minute remaining, Dickinson capitalized on the opportunity, tying the game at 81-81. Subsequently, Dickinson's clutch play in the final seconds, capitalizing on Dajuan Harris Jr.'s miss, sealed the narrow victory for Kansas.

The aftermath of the game witnessed a surge of discontent among college basketball enthusiasts, with one fan expressing frustration on Twitter, writing,

"KU must’ve paid the refs. Horrible technical foul call on TCU at end of game. Total BS."

This sentiment echoed a widespread belief that the referees' controversial decision-making played a pivotal role in determining the game's outcome.

The call not only impacted the immediate result but also fueled ongoing debates about the fairness and consistency of officiating in college hoops.

Here is how college hoops fans are expressing their reactions on social media platforms:

Kansas and TCU coaches react to player performances after dubious flagrant foul call

Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged his team's lapses in guarding TCU's Trevian Tennyson, who amassed 24 points,

"Tennyson was great. Jamie has said publicly that he was their best shooter since Desmond (Bane). We did a terrible job guarding him, but I thought he was terrific" Bill said

Despite the victory, Self emphasized the need for additional contributors to step up in future games, recognizing the challenges of relying on a limited-scoring trio.

“We’re all for somebody else stepping up. But you know, we’re not going to win all our games with four guys doing all the scoring, but that’s the way it was today.”

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, proud of his team's execution and intensity, expressed disappointment over the loss.

He commended his players for their performance throughout the game but acknowledged the bitter reality of falling short despite their efforts.

“I’m proud of our players, no question about it. I love their execution, love their intensity, love the ball pressure that we displayed for the entire game. I’m proud of how the guys handled the last minute. I’m proud of everything they did. But we didn’t get the win. Disappointed by that.”

