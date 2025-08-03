  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "My career is not important than my children": LSU HC Kim Mulkey drops parenting wisdom as she shares her philosophy

"My career is not important than my children": LSU HC Kim Mulkey drops parenting wisdom as she shares her philosophy

By Nishant
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:19 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey shared her parenting tips while talking to Ashley Roberts, the host of the "It's Just Different" podcast.

Ad

On Friday, Roberts shared a reel on her Instagram, which featured a clip from her interview with Mulkey. In the video, she can be seen asking Mulkey how the latter would navigate raising a daughter, who is into basketball in today's climate. The question prompted Mulkey to discuss the changes in the current high school and college basketball scene.

She said:

"It's different both at the high school and college (level) because now you're dealing with NIL, and you have some states who can do NILs in high school and some that cannot. ... It would be certainly different from when I played or my children played."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The veteran coach stressed on the necessity of allowing children to take responsibility. She doesn't think making every decision for your child makes them self-reliant.

"But, you know, parenting is parenting. You love your child, you support your child ... (but) don't live through your child. Let your child navigate it by themselves with help from you, and they'll do great," she added.
Ad
Ad

After that, Roberts asked Kim Mulkey about parents' mistakes in navigating this parenting journey.

"I can tell you what I did as a parent," she told Roberts. "I was a single parent. I never missed hardly anything they ever participated in. I always have a philosophy that my career is not more important than my children. And I made sure that I was there every time they played. Sometimes, I would go watch their practices just because I love sports."
Ad

Mulkey also had some advice for parents trying to raise their children the right way.

"Be their biggest cheerleader. You can also be their biggest critic, but you have to do it in a loving way that they know you're for them," she said.

Kim Mulkey brings back Emily Ward to LSU

Kim Mulkey has added former player and 2023 national champion Emily Ward to her 2025-26 coaching staff. Ward, who served as team captain during LSU’s title run, returns as the new Director of Women’s Basketball Operations.

Ad
“Her experience as a National Champion and as a team captain during her playing career will be instrumental in her new role," Mulkey said about the move. "We’re fortunate to have Emily return to our family, and I can’t wait to see her shine in this position!”

After graduation, Ward remained active with LSU through commentary and gained professional experience in business development. She played under Mulkey for two seasons.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications