"My career is not important than my children": LSU HC Kim Mulkey drops parenting wisdom as she shares her philosophy

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey shared her parenting tips while talking to Ashley Roberts, the host of the &quot;It's Just Different&quot; podcast.On Friday, Roberts shared a reel on her Instagram, which featured a clip from her interview with Mulkey. In the video, she can be seen asking Mulkey how the latter would navigate raising a daughter, who is into basketball in today's climate. The question prompted Mulkey to discuss the changes in the current high school and college basketball scene.She said:&quot;It's different both at the high school and college (level) because now you're dealing with NIL, and you have some states who can do NILs in high school and some that cannot. ... It would be certainly different from when I played or my children played.&quot;The veteran coach stressed on the necessity of allowing children to take responsibility. She doesn't think making every decision for your child makes them self-reliant.&quot;But, you know, parenting is parenting. You love your child, you support your child ... (but) don't live through your child. Let your child navigate it by themselves with help from you, and they'll do great,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter that, Roberts asked Kim Mulkey about parents' mistakes in navigating this parenting journey.&quot;I can tell you what I did as a parent,&quot; she told Roberts. &quot;I was a single parent. I never missed hardly anything they ever participated in. I always have a philosophy that my career is not more important than my children. And I made sure that I was there every time they played. Sometimes, I would go watch their practices just because I love sports.&quot;Mulkey also had some advice for parents trying to raise their children the right way.&quot;Be their biggest cheerleader. You can also be their biggest critic, but you have to do it in a loving way that they know you're for them,&quot; she said.Kim Mulkey brings back Emily Ward to LSUKim Mulkey has added former player and 2023 national champion Emily Ward to her 2025-26 coaching staff. Ward, who served as team captain during LSU’s title run, returns as the new Director of Women’s Basketball Operations.“Her experience as a National Champion and as a team captain during her playing career will be instrumental in her new role,&quot; Mulkey said about the move. &quot;We’re fortunate to have Emily return to our family, and I can’t wait to see her shine in this position!”After graduation, Ward remained active with LSU through commentary and gained professional experience in business development. She played under Mulkey for two seasons.