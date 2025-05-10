"My family fr": Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders shares heartfelt birthday tribute for a friend

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, celebrated a friend's birthday on social media on Saturday. She shared a photo on her Instagram story showing her and Valentina Freeman smiling side-by-side on a basketball court.

Sanders tagged Freeman in the story and wrote:

“My family fr. Happy birthday love you 4L.”

Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders shares heartfelt birthday tribute for a friend - Image source: Instagram/shelomisanders

Sanders has balanced high-level basketball with managing diabetes, openly sharing her journey to build confidence and embrace community. She has documented changing her insulin pump and Dexcom, drawing support from others in the diabetes community.

Last season, Sanders averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 23.3% from the field for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Shelomi Sanders hypes up brother Shedeur Sanders

On Friday, Shelomi Sanders reposted three photos of Shedeur Sanders on her Instagram story, showing him working out and throwing passes in Cleveland Browns orange and white gear.

Shedeur is competing for a quarterback spot with the Browns against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

“Boss mannnnnn,” Shelomi wrote.

Shelomi Sanders hypes up brother Shadeur Sanders in Cleveland Browns jersey - Image source: Instagram/shelomisanders

Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, addressed the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback competition in a media session on Friday.

“There’s a lot of time between now and September,” Stefanski said. “We will have a plan. It’s an all-encompassing evaluation. It’s not something that’s just based on the practice reps. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Stefanski's comments suggested that every opportunity from training camp to preseason games will count in determining the final roster.

Meanwhile, Shelomi is preparing for the upcoming season at Alabama. She previously played for Jackson State and Colorado.

