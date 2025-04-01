"Nasty work","Screamed at the TV when she did this": Fans left in disbelief as Sarah Strong pulls off tough move during UConn vs USC

UConn freshman Sarah Strong is proving to be a player to watch out for in the women's basketball scene. Her recent performance in the game against USC in the Elite Eight brought her even more attention.

Strong finished the night with 22 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Huskies to a 78-64 victory against the Trojans and a ticket to the Final Four.

In the second quarter, Strong made a tough move that got fans excited. With UConn leading 14-13 and over eight minutes left on the clock, the young forward made a spin move to get past her defender Kiki Iriafen and scored with a layup.

UConn basketball shared the clip of the play on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sarah Strong spin cycle," the caption read.

Here are some of the reactions from fans to the post.

"Nasty work. Beautiful play," one fan wrote.

"I literally screamed at the tv when she did this lmao. MY GIRL! 💙" another added.

"this was so nasty," a user tweeted.

"now we know why the crowd was chanting WE WANT SARAH," one fan stated.

"Strong spin move is elite!" one more chimed in.

Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers lead UConn past USC to reach Final Four

It is Paige Bueckers' last NCAA Tournament with UConn and she is not letting it go away without a fight. Meanwhile, Sarah Strong is playing her first tournament and is already making a name for herself.

The two stars combined for 53 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead UConn past the USC Trojans, who were without their star JuJu Watkins, and into the Final Four for the second straight season.

Bueckers registered 31 points on 9-of-18 shooting, adding six assists and four steals. Strong shot 8-of-13 from the field and made four of her six 3-point attempts, finishing with 22 points.

The Huskies started the game strong and built a 19-point lead in the second quarter, but saw it nearly disappear after the Trojans went 21-12 in the third quarter. However, UConn managed to hold off USC's comeback attempt and secured a victory.

In the final moments of the game, the hero for the Huskies was Kaitlyn Chen. She scored six of her points within her 15 under two minutes to play.

The win also completed UConn's revenge against USC after the Trojans defeated the Huskies 72-70 in December. They will face UCLA in the Final Four on Friday.

