NCAA insider provides positive injury update for Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland ahead of new season with Todd Golden’s Florida

Florida coach Todd Golden gave a positive update about sophomore guard Boogie Fland’s health ahead of the upcoming season. According to insider Jon Rothstein, Golden revealed that Fland hopes to be fully cleared for all basketball activities this month. &quot;Florida's Boogie Fland (sports hernia) hopes to be fully cleared for all basketball related activities when the school year officially begins this month, per Todd Golden,&quot; Jon Rothstein tweeted. &quot;Transfer from Arkansas who averaged 13.5 PPG and 5.1 APG last season.&quot;After undergoing a minor sports hernia surgery, the guard wasn't part of practice or workout with the Gators.Fland, who transferred from Arkansas this offseason, averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 assists as a freshman during the 2024-25 season. In Florida, he joins the packed returning core, which includes national champions Alex Condon, Reuben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh.Before transferring, Fland was impressive on Arkansas’ first team under coach John Calipari. He scored double digits in 15 of the first 18 games before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. He returned for the NCAA Tournament, where he averaged four points and 1.6 assists in limited minutes.Fland is ranked as the No. 7 transfer in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings and is expected to take an important role for Florida in the upcoming season.Boogie Fland missed the final month of workouts after surgeryBoogie Fland missed the final four weeks of summer workouts after undergoing sports hernia surgery on July 3. Todd Golden shared the update during his Champions Portrait unveiling event.“Boogie’s been out a little bit,” Golden said. “He had a little sports hernia surgery, 4–6 weeks.”Fland practiced with the Gators for three weeks before the procedure. The surgery kept him out of over half of Florida’s seven-week training program. Golden explained the timing.“He could have played through it, but it made more sense to get it taken care of so he didn’t have to worry about it during the season,&quot; he said.Before the surgery, he was building chemistry with other backcourt players, including fellow transfer Xaivian Lee.&quot;But when he was healthy, him and X did great,&quot; Golden said. &quot;And they’re all great kids, man. They’re awesome players, but there’s no selfishness. I think they’ll be really, really good together.&quot;Fland missed valuable on-court time during Florida’s summer development period, but his recovery is great news for the Gators and fans.