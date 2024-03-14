NCAAB analyst claims to receive death threats from LSU fans for calling Caitlin Clark a better role model - “Always fakest tough guys who are loudest”

David Hookstead, a notable college basketball analyst, recently invited the wrath of LSU fans on social media. He pointed out why Caitlin Clark was a better role model, calling the LSU players' behavior "embarassing" after their infamous brawl with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

His words led the LSU fanbase to fire back at him in a harsh manner. He was quick to call out the grief he faced from LSU fans, and also posted a threat he received from an LSU fan after his comments. He posted on X, formerly Twitter:

"LSU fans are threatening to kill me because I think Caitlin Clark is a better role model than Kim Mulkey's team. Classy fans! It's always the fakest tough guys who are the loudest. Guarantee this guy didn't go to LSU and has never shot anyone."

Alongside, he attached an audio that the fan sent him. For those willing to listen, the fan sent a harsh clip graphically depicting the harm he would cause Hookstead. While he's chosen his side, fans have done the same for the two coaches at the game.

Fans bash Kim Mulkey of LSU for comments while praising Dawn Staley

The fight between South Carolina and LSU had been brewing for the entirety of their Finals encounter. Eventually, things reached a tipping point, with practically the entire squad getting involved. As a result, 6 players were ejected and the game was delayed 20 minutes.

While Kim Mulkey, head coach for the LSU Tigers, instigated the divide further in her post-game press conference, Staley took a different approach. She hoped that the incident wouldn't mar the evening's proceedings and was not a reflection of the sport they try to play.

The altercation between LSU and South Carolina

Fans were divided after their comments, siding with Dawn for her professional approach to the situation. Even Shannon Sharpe took a shot at Kim Mulkey for her comments on the situation.

Moreover, Angel Reese not participating in the brawl while being on the court also became a topic of conversation. However, basketball legend and LSU alumni Shaquille O'Neal believes Reese was justified in her actions.

While both parties, including players like Kamilla Cardoso, try to move on from the situation and focus on the NCAA Tournament, the repercussions of the situation are far deeper, as evidenced by the attack on Hookstead.

