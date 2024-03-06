$3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets an invite for an appearance on the asphalt from Spire Motorsports as Iowa guard pens deal with parent company

Caitlin Clark has been the center of attention, not just in basketball, but in various other industries as well. NASCAR's Spire Motorsports revealed a collaboration with Clark, instigating Spire Motorsports to extend an invitation to her to attend a NASCAR race.

“We hope to get you out to a race soon,” Spire expressed, hinting at a potential event in Iowa.

This invite overlaps with the NASCAR Cup Series' opening visit to Iowa this summer. This also marks a huge milestone in American motorsports as the Iowa Corn 350 starts June 16 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Spire Motorsport's invite to Caitlin Clark

Who are Spire Motorsports' drivers?

Spire Motorsports is represented by drivers Corey Lajoie and Carson Hocevar in the Cup series. The two drivers aim to grab their first wins while Clark is in attendance.

Clark was certainly excited as she reflected on her partnership with Gainbridge and their new ParityFlex product as they look forward to more opportunities for women both on and off the court.

On the other hand, this NASCAR invite comes during a whirlwind of achievements. The No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes guard broke the NCAA all-time scoring record that stood for over 50 years.

“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women,’’ Clark said in a statement. “Women of all ages need to think about their long-term financial goals. The ParityFlex product is designed to allow women to begin building their financial future now.”

We have seen many celebrities from all over the world enter NASCAR, from NFL running back Alvin Kamara to music superstar Pitbull. It is yet to be seen whether Clark will take Spire up on their offer to come to the track.

Do you think we will see her at NASCAR?

