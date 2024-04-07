“No one cares much really” “Calm down” - College hoops fans divided over NCAA championship tipoff time ahead of Iowa-South Carolina clash

The 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament championship matchup between Iowa and South Carolina has sparked division among fans over the contest's scheduled tipoff time. It is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reacting to this, some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. They felt that it did not give the women's game the primetime spotlight it deserved. Some users on X were doubtful about the afternoon slot as it would not garner much attention or viewership.

"No one cares much really," a fan wrote.

"Calm down," another fan posted.

"You're right. We should move it to Monday at 9:30 EST. That's much more ideal timeslot," a comment read.

Some fans thought that it was better timing than the men's game, which is happening on Monday. They were happy that the contest was at least happening on a Sunday and suggested that the afternoon would be prime as well.

"Has a better shot at viewership than the men's. 9:20 PM on a Monday? I feel like that just doesn't fun for the average person to watch the entirety of it. At least the women's is on a weekend to allow more opportunity for viewership."

"This is a prime time on Sunday," said another fan.

Some even suggested that the men's final should take place on Sunday night and the women's final should be played on Monday night.

"I think the men's final should be played Sunday night and women's Monday night. Never understood the afternoon time for a championship," a post read.

By drawing a comparison with NFL timing, few fans were happy about the fact that the most important game in college basketball would not be a late nighter and they could watch it fully during the day. This would allow them to wake up on time for a busy Monday the next day.

"More people can view it at 2. People who work the next morning won't stay up late to watch a WBB game if their team isn't participating. Afternoon slots on Sunday work as evident by the NFL. Very little competition for it at 2 today," said one fan.

The Iowa Hawkeyes secured their spot in the championship game by defeating UConn in the Final Four with a scoreline of 71-69. This match garnered 14.2 million viewers, as it became the most-watched college basketball game.

With Caitlin Clark as the star player for Iowa against Kamilla Cardoso-led South Carolina, and on top of that being the championship game, the final is more likely to break this record.

When will the Iowa vs. South Carolina NCAA women's championship game tipoff?

Connecticut vs. Iowa

The championship game for the 2024 NCAA title between the Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks is set to happen on Sunday, 3 p.m. ET. The matchup will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and can be viewed on ABC.

Having won it twice in the past, in 2017 and 2022, South Carolina will enter the game led by Kamilla Cardoso. On the other hand, Caitlin Clark will look to clinch her and Iowa's first NCAA title in her last season at the program.

