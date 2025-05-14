North Carolina guard Drake Powell makes important decision about his future ahead of 2025 NBA draft 

North Carolina guard Drake Powell has made a decision not to return for the 2025-26 season with the Tar Heels. Recruit News shared an Instagram post on Wednesday and announced that Powell had decided to remain in the 2025 NBA draft, thereby forgoing the opportunity of returning to North Carolina next season.

The Instagram post referenced the reports from ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

“BREAKING: North Carolina guard Drake Powell is remaining in the 2025 NBA Draft and will not return next season, per @jborzello,” the caption said.

Last season, Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 48.3% for the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-6 freshman guard has been projected to be picked in the late first round or early second round. In Coach Hubert Davis’ fourth season, Powell became one of UNC’s top two-way players last season.

Powell played 37 games and started 24 during the 2024-25 season. He put up double figures in 10 of his 37 games, which included a season-high 18 points against MSU on Nov. 28 in the Maui Invitational.

Another impressive performance saw him put up 17 points against SMU on Jan. 8 while contributing four rebounds and two assists. Powell also shot 37.9% from beyond the arc.

UNC bids farewell to Drake Powell as he declares for NBA draft

The North Carolina Tar Heels wished Drake Powell the “best of luck” after he declared for the 2025 NBA draft. In an Instagram post on Sunday, UNC shared their best wishes for Powell.

The Tar Heels will be heading into a period of transition following a series of key player departures. North Carolina showed support for Powell and their social media account shared a message.

“Best of luck at the Draft Combine, @drakepoww!” the message read.

After making it through the First Four with a win over South Dakota State last season on March 19, the Tar Heels were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Ole Miss two days later.

Coach Hubert Davis has seen several players leave the program in recent weeks. Veteran guard RJ Davis declared for the NBA draft, while top recruits Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson both transferred. Jackson is reported to be moving to St. John’s, while Cadeau will be at Michigan next season.

The Tar Heels will be looking to reinforce their roster ahead of next season. As the program moves forward with a new mix of talent, it remains focused on a deep postseason run.

