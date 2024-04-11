After five years of being a near ever-present for the Northwestern Wildcats, guard Boo Buie finally called time on his college basketball career, which saw him break several records for his program.

His last game was Northwestern's 75-58 second-round NCAA tournament loss to Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies on March 25, where he registered 9 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists on 13.3% shooting from the field.

Boo Buie recently penned a heartfelt going-away letter to the Northwestern fans and staff on his Instagram account.

"To the Northwestern fans, community, students, and staff- thank you! These past five years have been the best times of my life ... support that you all have given me and my team has been unreal. I will be forever grateful for the Northwestern community!!" Buie wrote.

"To my teammates and coaches. Thank you!! We should all be very proud of ourselves for accomplishing what we did this year! Through all the adversity and difficult injuries, we persevered! Thank you for always believing and trusting in me, family for life. Agent 0 checking out 😢💜."

Boo Buie is a Northwestern legend

Boo Buie was a three-star recruit from Gould Academy, Maine, who was the No. 318 ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports and was personally recruited by Northwestern coach Chris Collins.

Buie recently won the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award, given to the top defender in Division I basketball and he became only the second Big Ten player to win the award.

The guard leaves the Wildcats as a legend, with the most games ever played and the most points scored for the program. Buie is also No. 2 in assists delivered and 3-pointers scored.

Coach Collins was full of praise for Boo Buie after the loss to the UConn Huskies heralded the end of his time as a Wildcats player.

“I'm just thankful for him. He's now set the standard. He’s the G.O.A.T., in my opinion, I mean for our program,” Collins said. “For what he's done, not only with the records, but the legacy as a winner, but just the credibility that he's helped give our program.”

Buie averaged 19 points on 43.8% shooting from the floor and 43.4% shooting from deep, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists this season and will be tough to replace for Northwestern.

After his last game for the Wildcats against the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies, Boo Buie made his bow in college basketball with a standing ovation from the fans.

