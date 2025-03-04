"Not mad at it" "Would have gone Brooks": Fans debate as Texas HC Vic Schaefer wins SEC Coach of the Year award

The SEC announced No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer as the 2025 SEC Coach of the Year, recognizing his impact in Texas' first season in the conference. Schaefer led the Longhorns to an impressive debut campaign with a 29-2 record.

Since joining Texas in 2021, Schaefer has led the Longhorns to a 134-31 record and three Elite Eight appearances. His performance with Texas also yielded a three-year contract extension.

While many fans acknowledged Schaefer’s success, the announcement sparked a debate among hoops fans about whether he was the right choice for the award.

" Not mad at it because of what they did first year in the conference," a fan tweeted.

" Would have gone Brooks. Think it is incredible what he has accomplished at Kentucky,” Another fan said.

A few other fans dropped their reactions, as they debated on whether or not Schaefer deserved the award.

“Kenny brooks and Kentucky were predicted bottom half of SEC and finished fourth. Congrats to Vic though great coach,” a fan commented.

“Congratulations!” another fan commented.

“Congrats Coach! Well deserved!,” a fan commented.

Amid debates among hoops fans, Schaefer’s success this season cannot be dismissed. Texas topped the standings in their inaugural conference year, showcasing their ability to go head-to-head with programs such as South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer questions SEC’s coin toss decision

Vic Schaefer and No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns made history by claiming their first-ever SEC regular-season championship after a dominant 72-46 win over Florida on Sunday. As the Longhorns celebrated their achievement at the Moody Center, attention shifted to the next big event: determining the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.

With Texas and South Carolina tied at the top of the standings, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey resorted to a coin toss. South Carolina won the toss and secured the top seed, leaving Texas as the No. 2. The outcome didn’t sit well with the Texas coach, who openly questioned the process.

"I'm just curious, he said he’d been practicing for two hours. So what was he practicing?" Schaefer said. "Was he practicing for South Carolina to be heads up or Texas? Why does it take two hours to practice flipping a coin unless you have some motivation for that?"

While Schaefer expressed his skepticism, the Longhorns have accepted their position as the second seed and are now focusing on the SEC Tournament. Their path to the championship will likely include a semifinal matchup against LSU, who are reported to be without standout guard Flau’jae Johnson, due to shin inflammation.

