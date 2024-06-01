"Not quite there yet" "That Bronny dunk reminds me of Bron": Fans speculate on potential LeBron x Bronny James dunk duo in NBA 

Bronny James' big league dreams are now closer than ever. The defensive guard elevated his stock in the recent NBA draft combine through the shootaround and by posting game-highs in the second scrimmage. Moreover, Bronny intends to separate from LeBron James' legacy and make a name for himself in the global league.

However, as Bronny 's second-round projections currently sit around the Lakers' 55th pick, fans couldn't help but contemplate the possibility of seeing the father-son duo on the court together. A viral Instagram post by Ball Is Life highlighted Bronny and LeBron's fastbreak slams, probing if the NBA hardwood would ever see the dunk duo together.

Fans immediately voiced their opinions on the resemblance in the comments:

"Hope so," one fan said with belief.

"That Bronny dunk reminds me of Bron," another fan said realizing the similarity in both their dunks.

"Not quite there yet… but pretty dame close with the dunk… keep grinding you fellow. You will find your game," another enthusiast chimed in with words of motivation for Bronny.

With that, many others claimed that LeBron James' ultimate dream to play with Bronny James will come true:

"Yep. Lakers will draft Bronny and resign LeBron. It’s already a given. And show cohost, JJ will be the next HC. All the 3 know this," a fan shared their bold take.

"We shouldn’t but we will," another fan said.

"Dem throwin alley hoops to each otha gone be real history," an enthusiast shed light on the potential highlight-worthy moments between the duo.

Bronny James being drafted by the Lakers remains a possibility

Bronny James recently landed workout invitations from over 10 franchises in the league. Even though the young guard is meticulously hand-picking his preferred teams, it hints at the possibility of James being drafted away from the Lakers.

However, in a recent interview, NBA insider Jovan Buha claimed that even if Bronny James is picked by a different team, the Lakers might trade back or buy a pick to ensure Bronny wears Purple and Gold. He also said that the LA team could also pay up to $7 million to make such a deal sweeter.

Moreover, despite the Lakers regaining control over their No. 17 pick in the draft, Buha claims that it is unlikely they will pick him in the first round.

